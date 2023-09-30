'You're no victim, you're a killer': Judge sentences Cudahy man to 40 years in 'cold-blooded' slaying

David Hughes didn't have a chance.

He was sitting on a chair at a park on Milwaukee's north side with a friend. Crowds of people were also out enjoying the park and the Memorial Day long weekend.

The father of two didn't see Charles Reddic creeping up behind them with a gun.

Hughes' friend did, from the corner of her eye. But by the time she connected the dots, Reddic had already pulled the trigger.

Then he fired again. And again.

Then five more times.

Hughes died that day. And so did a piece of his mother, Dwilette Archer.

The registered nurse told a Milwaukee County judge on Friday the death of her son left her feeling defeated and emotionally crippled, but that she had enough strength to face the man responsible for killing him in court.

The judge sentenced Reddic, 35, of Cudahy, to a prison term of 40 years and 20 years of extended supervision when he is released.

"I had the privilege and honor to be David's mother for 29 years before he was so senselessly cruelly and intentionally murdered," Archer said. "I never thought I'd have to live on this earth without my son."

Court records show Reddic pleaded guilty in April 2022 to first-degree reckless homicide in Hughes' brutal May 31, 2021, slaying. The father of two was shot in the head in broad daylight as he sat with a friend at Johnsons Park.

He was shot several more times as he lay on the ground, before the gunman rifled through his pockets and made off with his fanny pack. A medical examiner's report says Hughes sustained eight gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors at the time recommended he be sent to prison for 30 to 35 years. Online court records show Hughes later filed a motion to withdraw the plea and, in court on Friday, he claimed he never agreed to the deal with prosecutors.

Reddic disrupted the hearing with several outbursts and had to be removed from the courtroom by sheriff's deputies. He watched the rest of the proceedings by Zoom with his microphone muted.

Missing David Hughes

Friends and family described Hughes as a protector and provider, whose death leaves a void for his 9-year-old brother and his two sons, ages 11 and 8.

Melissa LaGrone said it has become a struggle to comfort the children she shares with Hughes. It's hard to break the news to them, even two years after his death, they'll never see him again, she said.

The closest comfort comes from wearing a hoodie that bears Hughes' image, which family made as a memorial to his legacy.

"(Reddic) has traumatized my kids big-time," LaGrone said.

Hughes also was an entrepreneur. The money that was taken from him that day was going to be used to replace a riding lawnmower for a landscaping business he ran, Archer said.

Another portion of the money also was going to cover a bounce house business he operated.

Hughes had recently passed all the tests needed to get his driver's license. It arrived in the mail just days after he was killed, Archer said.

"My world has changed forever ... because of (Reddic's) actions," Archer said.

The evidence

Eyewitnesses. Hughes was in the park with a female friend. She told investigators while they were sitting, she saw a man come up behind them and shoot Hughes in the back of the head. The witness said she recognized the gunman as Reddic, whom she had known for several years. Other people in the park saw the shooting as well. One person even snapped a photo of the gunman as he was running from the park.

Blood. Authorities executed a search warrant at Reddic's home once they established him as the suspect. There, they discovered a pair of shoes with blood on them. The blood was tested and was a DNA match for Hughes'.

Hurdles popped up before sentencing

Three attorneys represented Reddic at different stages of his case. His third attorney, Patrick Flanagan, asked for mental competency assessment to see if Reddic would be capable of aiding in his defense.

The assessment determined Reddic was aware of the charges against him, but that he exhibited traits of malingering, or the tendency to falsify or exaggerate a physical or mental condition for personal gain.

Before sentencing, Reddic delivered a rambling, disjointed 15-minute statement, professing his innocence. He told Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Sanders he hadn't been given a chance to present evidence that would support him.

"I'm innocent. I'm a victim," Reddic said. "I had nothing to do with none of this."

Sanders described the killing as "cold-blooded, cowardly and brutal," saying Hughes had no opportunity to defend himself.

"You, sir, are not a victim," Sanders told Reddic. "You are a killer."

