You're not going to be president, Gov. DeSantis. But how about this great job offer?

Dear Gov. DeSantis,

First, the good news.

Despite all the evidence to contrary – your flagging poll numbers, your poor reviews as a presidential candidate and your growing status as a magnet for political mockery and disdain – you actually do have people who intensely and passionately support you.

I know this because I heard from many of them after I compared you to the notorious former Alabama Gov. George Wallace – and suggested that you were simply George Wallace 2.0.

Look, I didn’t think it was some outrageous stretch of logic to link a Southern governor who was an avowed racial segregationist (that would be Wallace) with one who harasses Hispanic immigrants and believes Black Americans benefited from slavery – that would be you, Gov. DeSantis – but there you go!

Anyway, one of your supporters told me I was a “dumb ph---.”

Another congratulated me for “reaching the epitome of illiteracy.”

Yet another emailed the following: “The only thing I think is . . . you’re an (expletive).”

And one of your defenders even sent me a clown emoji, along with a demand that I “do better.”

Naturally, there were also the usual missives equating any criticism of you to representing a personal attack – as well as the predictable accusations that I was seeking to advance a nefarious “anti-conservative agenda.”

Now if someone wants to think I'm a (expletive) or an (expletive), there's not much I can do about that. And I'm pretty sure you also know what that's like, governor.

But let's straighten out some of the other nonsense right now.

First, I thought the recent USA TODAY guest column you wrote presenting your vision for America – a piece that we also ran on the Herald-Tribune Opinion page – was a well-written one.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns for president on Aug. 06, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

More: Ron DeSantis: America's economy is decimated. As president, I have a plan to rebuild it.

So rest assured governor, that none of this is personal. It’s strictly principle, sir.

It's strictly principle.

And as for the “anti-conservative” part, a few years ago I moderated an interactive town hall forum on racism that featured South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott – someone who is so conservative that the “c” should be capitalized and underlined – as one of the panelists.

I came away thoroughly impressed by how thoughtful and authentic Scott was during that discussion – and I still feel that way about him now that he’s a 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Oops, I just remembered, governor: Scott is just one of your many rivals for the GOP nomination at the moment, isn’t he? Ahh, that's right! Sorry about that!

And that brings me to the bad news:

You’re not going to be president, Gov. DeSantis.

You’re just not.

Roger Brown

No.

It ain’t happening.

And, governor, in the wake of your largely forgettable performance in the recent candidates' debate, it’s time to start getting the notion that you will be president out of your mind.

The presidency is not going to be your new job.

It ain’t happening.

But, happily, that just brings us to yet another bit of good news, sir: I have a wonderful job opportunity for you!

There is this amazing gig that’s sitting out there for you – just begging for you to take on.

It’s a job that many ambitious, talented people would love to have. And yet it’s one that has your name, and your name alone, written all over it.

Literally.

It’s the position of governor of Florida, Gov. DeSantis, and the enticing employment offer is for you to actually do this job right during the next three years.

It’s an offer to finally take the governor's job seriously rather than treat it – as you have too often throughout the last five years – as a mere political prop for your clearly ill-advised presidential aspirations.

I mean, it’s not like the job will lack meaningful and challenging work to keep your mind engaged, governor.

For instance, you may have heard about Florida’s ominous insurance crisis. You know, it's the one that has forced Floridians to pay rising, outrageous costs for property and auto insurance – and has also stirred insurers to leave the state faster than staffers exiting from your presidential campaign.

Now that’s a task that should keep you mentally stimulated, governor.

Or – now that more and more people are pouring into Florida to relocate and live – you could address the state’s ongoing health care issues.

I mean, you do want Florida to only be a place where “woke goes to die,” right, Gov, DeSantis?

And if it cheers you up, sir, you can also spend your remaining term continuing to groom – I’m speaking politically, of course – the person I’m totally convinced you’re seeking to set up as your successor in the Governor’s Mansion: Christopher Rufo, the combative New College of Florida board trustee.

After all, Rufo already shares two of your biggest traits, governor: the guy could start a heated argument in an empty room and he appears to have an obsessive, well, obsession with race and racial issues.

New College trustee Christopher Rufo leaves campus surrounded by police and protesters after a meeting. He has yet to win over all of the student body.

More: New College spitting incident deserves a 'sorry' - not a sentence

And the fact Rufo doesn’t live in Florida? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem, governor: all you'd have to do is tell the gutless Florida Legislature to pass a law dropping the residency requirement – and it will get done before the words “Yes sir, Mr. Governor sir, yes sir, yes sir!” even escape from the servile lawmakers’ lips.

In other words, Gov. DeSantis, the job of governor is an exciting one you can really sink your teeth into over the next three years – and this time you can do it without being distracted by any delusions that you’ll be sitting in the Oval Office three years from now.

(I did mention that ain’t happening, right?)

So don't mess about anymore, governor.

I highly recommend that you accept this opportunity right away.

And in the spirit of the advice that your supporter offered me, here's a genuine and sincere wish that you, too, can “do better” in the days ahead.

I’ll even skip adding the clown emoji.

Sincerely,

Roger Brown, Opinion Editor, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Opinion Editor Roger Brown can be reached at roger.brown@heraldtribune.com. Follow him on X at RBrown_HTOpin.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'President' isn't going to be Gov. Ron DeSantis' next job title