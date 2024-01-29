What you're paying at the pump: Gas prices increase by 13 cents in Palm Beach County

Motorists in Palm Beach County can expect to pay more at the gas pump this week as the cost for regular unleaded fuel rose statewide by an average of 16 cents per gallon.

The per-gallon average for the West Palm Beach-to-Boca Raton metro market Sunday was $3.34, up 13 cents from a week ago. The statewide average was $3.15, up from $2.99 a week ago, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Last week marked the first time this year that Florida's per-gallon average price for regular unleaded fuel was below $3. Gas prices could continue to rise into next week, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

"Despite declining through the weekend, gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week," Jenkins said. "This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen."

Some Palm Beach County gas stations, primarily in and north of West Palm Beach, were showing per-gallon prices below $3 for regular unleaded fuel. The county's prices are higher than other parts of the state because of a local tax on gasoline sales.

Naples ($3.22) had the second-most expensive gas in the state, followed by Fort Lauderdale ($3.21). The cheapest gas could be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.89) in Florida's Panhandle.

The following per-gallon prices were posted on Monday, Jan. 29, on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these parts of Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County gas prices listed on GasBuddy.com

Northern Palm Beach County: Costco, 3250 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, $2.91.

Central Palm Beach County: Sam's Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach, $2.91.

Western Palm Beach County: Citgo, 5248 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres, and Costco, 11001 Southern Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, $3.09

Southern Palm Beach County: BJ's, 1540 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, $3.01.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Cheapest gas station near me: Palm Beach County sees price increase