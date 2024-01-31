If you're protesting at the Indiana Statehouse, here's how big your signs can be

If you are planning on heading to the statehouse as the legislative session continues, make sure you are complying with the rules set forth by the Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA).

According to the Indiana Constitution Article 1, Sections 9 and 31, no law will be passed to restrict or restrain the right to free speech and assembling peacefully. However, the Indiana Supreme Court has provided that the government may impose "reasonable restrictions" on the time, place and manner of protected speech.

This means, while the state acknowledges your right to free speech, they have put some regulations in place for everyone's safety and to maintain the property.

These rules apply to the Indiana Government Center Campus, which includes the Indiana Statehouse, the Indiana Government Center North and South buildings, Robert Orr Plaza, and the adjacent property.

Make sure your signs are within the guidelines

If you are planning on bringing a sign with to the Statehouse, it can't be on a stick or pole.

Signs outside the Statehouse do not have a size requirement, but if you are taking it into the building, it's not allowed to be larger than a 24 inch by 24 inch square. Some exceptions may be made for larger signs indoors if you have prior authorization from the IDOA, but without it your sign will have to meet the regulation (it'll be checked when you arrive).

When you enter the Statehouse, you will be asked to sit your sign down on a security table that is taped off with the allowed dimensions. If your sign doesn't fit, it is not permitted inside and you may be asked to rip it up.

You can't attach signs to the property, set up booths or install a structure

Setting up a booth is not allowed unless you have permission.

"Unless authorized by the Commissioner of the IDOA or their designee, setting up booths is prohibited," Rule 1 reads. "Attaching signs, placards, or the like to any property on the Campus is prohibited except on appropriate bulletin boards."

You are also not allowed to affix any signs, signage, banners or the like to any structure, statue, tree, etc. on the Campus unless you have authorization from the IDOA.

You are also not allowed to build your own structure.

"Erecting or installing any structures, temporary or permanent, without written authorization from the IDOA is prohibited," Rule 3 reads.

You can't be too loud in the Statehouse

While you are allowed to protest at the Statehouse, you can't get too loud.

"Loud, excessive, disruptive noise and/or the use of noisemaking devices may be restricted or prohibited by IDOA, ISP or ISP Capitol Police," Rule 8 reads.

As part of this regulation, you are not able to bring your own megaphones, microphones or voice amplification devices. However, if you are planning a scheduled event at the Statehouse, you are allowed to reserve voice amplification devices from IDOA. For more information on scheduling events through the IDOA Conference Center see in.gov/idoa/2375.htm.

Aren't these rules restricting my free speech?

In short, no. The state is not allowed to censor you or the content of your speech — would be violating your First Amendment rights. However, they do have the right to restrict the time, place and manner of speech on the campus as long as those restrictions are within reason.

That means if the Statehouse tells you that you can't protest inside, they have the right to tell you that, but they also must tell you where you can protest instead.

A few other regulations

Sleeping or camping on the campus is prohibited.

Flames or materials creating flames are prohibited without prior IDOA authorization.

Anything you bring to the Statehouse can be inspected by security.

Audio-visual equipment and displays are permitted, but may be subject to inspection.

"Storage containers may be subject to inspection by ISP or ISP Capitol Police to ensure the safety of the general public or State employees," Rule 5 reads.

A rally involving about 60 people at the Indiana Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in advance of Senate Bill 243 that would give some measure of eviction protection to renters.

You can check out the full document regarding public activities at the Indiana Government Center Campus for more information.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Statehouse rules limit sign sizes, loudness and more