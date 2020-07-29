'You're tarnishing BLM': Peaceful protester pleads with violent ones

Meanwhile, U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday (July 28) asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city.

The filing by the American Civil Liberties Union came during a wave of protests against police violence and racism in Portland in which federal agents have clashed with protesters who have lit fires and thrown objects at the federal courthouse.

Video Transcript

- We fighting, we fighting a war against [INAUDIBLE] get from us.

[DRUMS]

- Also what-- your message to the people outside of Portland.

- Over there, you clearly are being racist if you're standing over there, and not listening to the Black Lives. They are screaming for them to be listening about our education, about our police reform, and about how in 1975 we weren't allowed in this town. But yet they want to go over there and destroy property. You are tarnishing the Black Lives movement, and you're making a mockery out of Portland on the [MUTED] world stage. Pardon my French.

[DRUMS]

- I want to thank her.