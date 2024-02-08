You're welcome! Disney announces that ‘Moana 2’ is on its way

Moana is returning for another grand adventure!

Disney surprised fans Feb. 7 by announcing that “Moana 2” will arrive in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

In a first-look teaser, Moana steps foot on a shore and blows a conch before the title card appears. Maui is also heard in the background letting out his signature “Chee-hoo!”

Disney shared an image from the upcoming film as well. It shows Moana and Maui navigating colorful, unknown waters at night.

Moana stands on a sailboat's bow over the ocean as a glowing whale passes below. (Courtesy of Disney)

The sequel comes eight years after audiences were introduced to the Polynesian hero, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, in the original film.

Disney said that Moana and Maui, the demigod originally voiced by Dwayne Johnson, will continue their journey together in the upcoming movie.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.” Disney said in the same statement that the duo will have a new crew of characters join them on their expedition.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda penned standout songs from the first film, like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina will oversee the music for the sequel. Foa’i and Mancina previously worked on songs for the first animated flick.

Dave Derrick Jr. will be the director.

The media giant did not announce if Cravalho and Johnson will reprise their roles, however, Variety reports that the “Mean Girls” star is expected to return.

As for Johnson, he already signed up in April 2023 to portray the demigod again in a live-action version of the film. The animated sequel will be separate from that version. It's not clear if he will do both.

“Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!” he wrote on X in 2023. “#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com