If you're wondering how Heidi Klum did anything in her worm costume, she changed into a revealing bodysuit later on — but kept the worm makeup

Heidi Klum changed into a sheer bodysuit for her annual Halloween party, but she kept her prosthetic work makeup on. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dressed as a giant worm on the blue carpet of her annual Halloween party on Monday.

For the actual event, the supermodel wore a sheer bodysuit and kept her worm makeup on.

Klum is known for her Halloween parties, which were canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19.

Heidi Klum may have dazzled in a sheer bodysuit at her annual Halloween party on Monday, but what stood out about her look was the "worm" makeup she wore with it.

The supermodel dressed as a giant, disturbingly realistic worm for the event, held at New York City's Moxy Hotel, posing with her husband Tom Kaulitz on the blue carpet. Photos from the star-studded event show Klum dressed head-to-toe in prosthetics, which only left openings for her face and shoes.

Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz and daughter Leni didn't let the supermodel's costume stop them from showing affection. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kaulitz, who was dressed like a spooky fisherman, was photographed pretending to use Klum as bait on his fishing rod. Klum also posed with her daughter Leni, who was dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from "Batman Returns."

Some of the funniest and most viral moments from the party came when Klum conducted interviews while lying on the ground.

It was clear from videos of the bash that Klum wasn't able to maneuver very well in the costume, so it's unsurprising that she shed her ensemble after the blue-carpet arrivals.

For the party, Klum donned a stunning, sheer catsuit embellished with crystals that wrapped around her body. The facial makeup from her costume appeared to be cut off and left on her face. Klum and Kaulitz posed for photos inside the event, with Klum flashing the camera a creepy smile.

Heidi Klim and Tom Kaulitz pose at Klum's annual Halloween bash on October 31, 2022, in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

The former "Project Runway" host is known for her extravagant Halloween parties and costumes. Her parties in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID-19, giving her extra time to plan for this year's intricate look. She told Vogue on Tuesday that it took her two years to plan the worm costume — even though her team wasn't all for the idea.

Story continues

"I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar," Klum told Vogue. "Because it is Halloween, you need the creepy factor, also a bit gross and disgusting."

Heidi Klum lies down while dressed as a worm for her Halloween bash. Noam Galai/Getty Images

She also told People at the event on Monday that she's already begun thinking about next year's costume.

"When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]," she said.

We'll have to wait until 2023 to see what the queen of Halloween comes up with next.

