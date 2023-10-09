You're wrong, Sen. Niceley. Evidence shows firearm injury-prevention laws save lives

Dear Sen. Frank Niceley,

I am a pediatric critical care physician in Nashville. My job is to care for critically ill and injured children, giving them the best chance to live long and healthy lives. Unfortunately, this means that I frequently care for children who are critically — often fatally — injured by guns. I have written this to encourage you to help prevent firearm injuries. In the name of accountability and in order to look to the future, I must first unfortunately acknowledge your recent failure to act.

As an observer during the recent special legislative session on public safety, I became increasingly disappointed by the limited scope of our state legislature’s willingness to act on behalf of its constituents. At first glance, SB7085/HB7012 seems to promote safety by increasing awareness and availability of firearm locks and reducing the cost of firearm safety devices. While gun locks are a proven, effective strategy to prevent injury, failure to mandate their use will limit the positive effects of this legislation. When some of your Senate colleagues pointed this out, you remarked that we lack empirical evidence to evaluate what interventions are the most effective to prevent firearm-related deaths. I will give you the benefit of the doubt and assume this statement was made in ignorance rather than malice. Please allow me to offer you the evidence you claimed did not exist:

Firearm injury prevention laws, such as those mandating use of child safety locks, are effective. Children in states lacking strong firearm injury prevention legislation have nearly three times as many firearms-related injuries as children in states with such laws.

Background checks are also effective. States with laws requiring universal background checks have 35% fewer children die from firearm-related injuries. Our state has one of our nation’s highest rates of gun-related deaths, and firearm injuries have overtaken car crashes as the leading cause of death of children and adolescents. The tragic truth is that many of these deaths might have been prevented by thoughtful legislation.

These are not opinions; these are facts. You may claim that this evidence does not exist — or perhaps you have not taken the time to understand it — but your constituents know the truth. Two-thirds of Tennesseans support introducing a penalty for failure to properly secure firearms. Three-quarters of Tennesseans, including about 70% of Tennessee Republicans, support extreme risk protection orders to prevent guns from getting into the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and others. Why do you oppose these evidence-based and broadly supported common-sense policies?

Looking to the future, there are opportunities to act rationally. I applaud your colleague, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, for pledging to revisit safe storage requirements in the January regular legislative session. At the national level, support is growing for a safe storage bill known as Ethan’s Law, which would mandate safe gun storage nationally, imposing penalties for violations. If enacted into law, these interventions will save lives in Tennessee and throughout our nation.

Following your remarks in the state Senate, you glanced up into the gallery and we briefly made eye contact. Though your words betrayed your unawareness of available evidence, your facial expression and body language depicted a man who cares about the health and safety of his constituents and the children of Tennessee. Please know that my visible frustration represented a plea: You ‒ not me, not your constituents ‒ are on that floor. You are there to be the people’s voice, not just your own. Listen to the experts in your state. Listen to those on the front lines of this public health emergency. Doctors in hospitals can do only so much to prevent children from dying. You and your colleagues have the power to help us save lives and have thus far chosen to do nothing. You have now seen the evidence. I have to believe that your remarks stemmed from ignorance rather than cynicism and malice. The former can be remedied by facts; the latter, only by elections.

Michael Wolf, M.D., is a pediatric critical care physician in Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sen. Niceley is wrong. Firearm injury-prevention laws save lives