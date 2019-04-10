Make Yours a Dream Garage with a Cool New Epoxy or Tile Floor

From Popular Mechanics

Yes, we know: you could turn any space into a dream garage if you could park three Porsches in it, like the lucky owner shown above. But we're not talking about the vehicles you put in your garage; we're here to help you turn it into a happy place to house any set of wheels you happen to own.

You've put the pegboard up, the garage walls are freshly painted, and you've finally installed the bright lighting. You've just about turned your work space into a proper shop for money-saving repairs on the family chariots or your special ride. What you need now is the finishing touch: a great garage floor, using either a garage floor coating, a garage floor epoxy, or some type of solid flooring.

Not to worry. We have some cool garage floor ideas for you. We overhauled our Car and Driver test garage a while back, including outfitting it with new flooring. You don't have to do what we did; there is a range of affordable floor-protection options that are DIY and also look terrific. They vary in cost, durability, and ease of installation. Here are your options for garage floors and their pros and cons.

The Two Types of Garage Flooring

There are two classes of garage-floor protection: coatings and coverings. Garage floor coatings, applied with a brush and roller, include paint, stain, sealer, and two-part garage floor epoxy. These have different drying times, color availability, cost, chemistry, and durability. But all require careful attention to floor preparation, humidity, ambient temperature, and their specific application instructions. (Coating experts agree that 80 percent of their work is prep, and just 20 percent is application.)

Because of that, we recommend coatings only if your concrete floor is in good shape-without cracking, damage, or deep staining. Coatings also tend to be options for patient, experienced hands with a couple of days to spare. (Drying times between steps can be 24 hours. Do you have a place to store your garage contents?) Skip or rush the prep, and even the best garage floor epoxy coatings will peel off.



Floor coverings, on the other hand, sit on top of the floor and are great for hiding minor surface problems. These floor coverings, which come in tiles, mats, or rolls, are generally easy to install, repair, and even remove. Other than picking up debris and sweeping, there's little prep. And installation goes quickly as you simply drop down the pieces and pop them together or roll them into place. But per square foot, you also pay more.

