Have yourself a Krohn-y little Christmas: Behind the scenes at conservancy's holiday show

Krohn Conservatory is Christmas in Cincinnati.

The iconic 90-year-old Eden Park site began celebrating the holiday almost from the beginning. It installed its first Christmas tree in 1934, its second year of operation, taking the idea from a museum in nearby Burnet Woods.

Then, as now, Cincinnati Parks' volunteers crafted ornaments from twigs, pine cones, pods and other natural materials. "It would take all night to decorate a tree," a parks naturalist who originated the tradition told The Enquirer in 1969.

For this year's Golden Days of Yule event, running through Jan. 7, the famous poinsettia tree went up in a couple hours. It moved to the lobby three years ago, after a long run in the Krohn showroom. The display now features about 500 plants, up from 300 before.

As in years past, the showroom is laid with trains and laden with Cincinnati landmarks (also crafted from natural materials). Applied Imagination of Alexandria, Kentucky, added a 55-by-18-inch replica of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center this year, bringing the collection of local structures to more than 50.

How to visit Krohn Conservatory

Golden Days of Yule: Runs daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Jan. 7, with a 5 p.m. closing on Dec. 31.

Crib of the Nativity: Runs Friday through Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Tickets: Buy at the door – $10 for adults, $7 for children 5-17; free for children 4 and younger.

Location: 1501 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the Krohn Conservatory Christmas show?