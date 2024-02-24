Yousaf backs Ukraine two years on since invasion

Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed Scotland's "steadfast support" of Ukraine ahead of a service in Edinburgh, two years on since Russia's invasion.

The first minister will deliver a reading at Edinburgh Castle and lay a wreath alongside Andrii Kuslii from Edinburgh's Ukrainian consulate.

The service will also be attended by other political and civic leaders and Ukrainian citizens living in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of the service, Mr Yousaf said: "I want to make it clear that the people of Scotland remain steadfast in support of the country and its brave citizens."

He added: "Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law, and the right of countries across Europe to co-exist in peace and security.

"As we mourn the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, we also look ahead positively, hoping for a day soon when Ukraine can live in peace as a free, sovereign European nation."

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Sally Foster-Fulton will also attend the service.

She said: "Lives have been torn apart due to unprovoked Russian aggression and we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all innocent people who suffer because of this aggression."

The Dnipro kids came to Scotland in March 2022

In the last two years, Scotland has become a temporary home for many Ukrainians.

A group of 52 orphans known as the Dnipro kids arrived in Scotland in March 2022, and went on to live in small family-style groups around Edinburgh.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross paid tribute to the "extraordinary" strength of the Ukrainian people.

"Our support for Ukraine must not waver. Putin cannot win," he said.

"My thoughts are with all those both in Ukraine and across the world who have been impacted by the conflict."

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Two years on, there should be no let-up in British resolve.

"It is not an act of charity to supply Ukraine with the tools it needs to defeat Putin but one of self-interest."