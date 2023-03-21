Youth, 14, charged with second-degree murder in accidental Topeka shooting death of Kaleb Lane, 13

Kaleb Lane

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday his office had charged a juvenile with reckless second-degree murder and the criminal use of a weapon linked to last week's fatal shooting of Kaleb Lane.

Kaleb, 13, died March 16 as the result of an accidental shooting, said Tiffany Anderson, superintendent for Topeka USD 501. He was an eighth-grader at Eisenhower Middle School.

Topeka police said they arrested a 14-year-old male youth, whom Kagay said was continuing to be detained Tuesday in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center. That youth's name wasn't being made public.

Kansas statute describes reckless second-degree murder as the killing of a human being committed unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. March 16 to the scene in the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield Avenue, where they found Kaleb suffering from life-threatening injuries, said Topeka police Lt. Ed Stanley. Kaleb was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

