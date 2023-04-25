Youth advisor gets 16-year-old pregnant after bonding over trauma, Wisconsin cops say

Officers in Wisconsin are searching for a high school’s former youth advisor, who is accused of impregnating a 16-year-old student, police say.

Daniel Ellis Jr., who had worked as a youth advisor in the Violence Free Zone program, was charged Friday, April 21, with sexual assault of a student by school staff, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Violence Free Zone youth advisors are employed throughout participating Milwaukee high schools and “work closely with each school’s safety aides, teachers, counselors and staff to identify troublesome students, help mediate problems and prevent incidents from occurring,” according to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Ellis, 24, was fired in March by the Milwaukee Christian Center, which runs the program, a spokesperson told WITI.

McClatchy News has reached out to Milwaukee Public Schools and is awaiting a response. On its website, the school district said the advisors are “carefully screened” and they mentor high-risk students.

The 16-year-old girl attended the program, prosecutors said, and she and Ellis had “bonded over their respective trauma.” Their relationship began over texting and calling, and they later began meeting after school to talk, officers said.

Ellis told the girl he had romantic feelings for the 16-year-old and he would leave his wife for her, according to the district attorney’s office.

From Feb. 1 to April 21, they engaged in sexual activity five or six times in Ellis’ minivan, officers said in a criminal complaint. The girl eventually got pregnant, police said.

Ellis had not been arrested as of Tuesday, April 25, officials said. His charge carries a 6-year prison sentence if he is found guilty.

In its statement to WITI, Milwaukee Christian Center said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for any behavior that goes against” its commitment for a safe and respectful environment.

“The actions of Daniel Ellis are unacceptable and do not align with our code of conduct or dedication to the safety of our students,” the center said in its statement.

