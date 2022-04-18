Youth Alliance of Jefferson County awards mini grants for Global Youth Service Day

Apr. 18—WATERTOWN — The Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, through a partnership with the Youth Service America organization, is empowering youth to use their voices and give back in their communities.

Global Youth Service Day, the largest youth service and civic action event in the world, will take place April 29 to May 1. In Jefferson County, there will be 10 community service projects mobilizing youth from ages 5 to 25, according to the organization.

The projects are as follows:

—Hearts for Youth — Community Garden

—Watertown City School District — Case Jr. National Honor Society — SPCA Drive

—YMCA Healthy Kids Running — Youth Mental Health Backpacks

—South Jefferson Wilson Elementary Student Council — Crayon Recycling Drive

—South Jefferson Wilson Elementary — Just Breathe — Mindfulness for Youth

—Town of Orleans — Library Story Walk

—South Jefferson High School SADD Program — Saturday Car Wash & Public Awareness

—13601 Helpers — Victims Assistance Center Hygiene Drive & Donation

—Youth Court — Town Hall with Youth & Community Leaders

Each service project submitted a mini grant application explaining their project and potential impact. All applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of youth and adults.

"We are excited to see the impact from these projects. It means a lot for us to be a catalyst for positive change, especially change which is youth driven," said Tammie Nabywaniec, Youth Alliance project director. "Our community has so many inspirational and talented individuals; the youth themselves and the support systems such as families, schools, and community agencies who dedicate their time and energy each day. We are just grateful to be able to work with all of them."

For more information, contact Mrs. Nabywaniec at tnabywaniec@pivot2health.com or visit www.YAoJC.org