Youth arrested after fatal shooting in 1300 block of S.W. Garfield; homicide is city's 10th of 2023

A 14-year-old male youth was arrested after a fatal shooting late Thursday in the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield Avenue, Topeka police said.

The male victim's age and gender weren't being made public Friday morning.

The 14-year-old's name wasn't being made public. He was detained in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with second-degree murder, said Lt. Ed Stanley of the Topeka Police Department.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the scene, where they found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries, Stanley said.

He said that person was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives were investigating. It wasn't clear whether formal charges had been filed.

Kansas statute describes second-degree murder as the killing of a human being committed intentionally or unintentionally but recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Thursday's homicide victim was Topeka's 10th homicide victim this year, with those killings coming in eight separate incidents.

The capital city recorded 18 homicides last year. One of those had taken place by March 17.

Topeka's record of 30 homicides was set in 2017.

