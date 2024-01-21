Youth baseball coach charged with raping child, possibly infecting her with HIV

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A youth baseball coach was arrested on January 13, 2024, after he was allegedly found raping a child at a home in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to an affidavit.

Donovan Scott Sheppard, 39, got into a fight at a bar in Moore on January 13th and was taken home by a woman who lived with him, the affidavit states.

| READ MORE > Murder charge dropped in Choctaw-Del City HS shooting case; investigation continues >

It reports that a young girl was asleep in another room of the house at the time of the incident. The woman awoke to find Donovan sexually assaulting the girl in her room, per the affidavit.

It states that when police arrived they found the woman holding Donovan at gunpoint.

The affidavit states Donovan told officials he was HIV positive.

Police reportedly interviewed the young girl who said this wasn’t the first time. She told police that Donovan had sexually assaulted her several times before.

According to officials, one event was even said to have happened on her birthday.

| READ MORE > Winter weather arriving sooner to the Sooner state >

During one of the interviews listed in the affidavit, the young girl told the forensic interviewer, “He raped me.” She added that it had happened six times.

Several parents whose children were coached by Sheppard reacted to the news. Some KFOR spoke to said he was a well-known youth baseball coach for a team called the Oklahoma Afterthoughts.

Sheppard was arrested and sent to Cleveland County Jail. He faces several charges including:

Lewd Molestation – Felony

Rape by Instrumentation – Felony

Three charges of Rape, First Degree of a minor under 14 – Felony

Exposing others to AIDs – Felony

Pattern of Criminal Offenses – Felony

Lewd Molestation – Felony

Sheppard also has a bond, per records, of $500,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.