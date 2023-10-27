Maine shooting victims: Youth bowling coach and 14-year-old among those killed in massacre

Bob Violette, Joshua Seal and Joe Walker were among those killed in the shooting

A youth bowling league coach and a 14-year-old are among the victims of Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Maine.

The alleged gunman, Robert Card, remains at large after he is suspected of killing 18 people in attacks on a restaurant and bowling alley in the worst mass killing in the state’s history.

On Thursday, the FBI surrounded a house in Bowdoin, belonging to a relative of the suspected gunman.

But hours later, the authorities left and state police said it was unclear whether Mr Card had ever been at the location.

Maine State Police say Mr Card is wanted on eight counts of murder. Ten victims remain unidentified.

Below are the victims who have been named, including those reported by news outlets.

Bill Young, 43, and his 14-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Bill’s brother Rob Young told Reuters.

Aaron, 14, is the only known minor confirmed as dead in the attacks.

Kim McConville of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, told NBC News her family learned on Thursday afternoon that her cousin Bill and his son Aaron were among the victims.

“They’re just innocent people out for a night of bowling,” she said.

“This was a children’s event. Who expects a shooter to go into a children’s event?”

Joe Walker was the bar manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille.

His father, Auburn City councillor Leroy Walker, told NBC News on Thursday that his son was shot twice in the stomach as he went after the gunman with a butcher knife.

“He died as a hero,” he said.

Waiting for confirmation of his worst fears on Wednesday night, Mr Walker told the network: “I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead – and I know he’s dead.”

“I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”

Michael Deslauriers II died trying to stop the shooter at the bowling alley, his father has said.

His father, also called Michael Deslaurers, said his son and his friend were killed as they attempted to charge at the gunman.

“My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley,” he wrote on Facebook.

“They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter.”

Mr Deslauriers Sr., the chairman of the Sabattus Historical Society, posted the news on the organisation’s Facebook page.

He said it was the “hardest news for a father to ever have to share”.

Retired mechanic Bob Violette, 76, was one of the seven people shot dead at the Just-In-Time bowling alley in Lewiston, his daughter-in-law said.

Mr Violette is understood to have run a youth bowling league on Wednesday nights at the alley, an effort for which he was recently inducted into the Maine Bowling Hall of Fame.

The grandfather of six was so invested in the development of the children he coached that he saved up to buy new iPads and iPhones so he could take high-quality videos of the young bowlers to give them tips on how to improve.

He was reportedly killed trying to protect the children he was responsible for that night.

“He loved those kids, all of them,” his daughter-in-law, Cassandra, told the Sun Journal newspaper.

Lucy, his wife of almost 50 years, is understood to have been injured in the attack.

Mr Violette is understood to have become an avid bowler in retirement, joining a couples league with his wife as it was an activity they could enjoy together.

The father of three bowled most weekday mornings and is said to have enjoyed the community and competition at the alley.

Mr Violette had a special bond with his grandchildren and his eldest two grandsons often participated in the Wednesday night sessions.

“He wouldn’t let you walk out the door without giving him a hug, and a kiss on the cheek. He was just there for everything,” Cassandra added.

A caring husband, Lewiston-born Mr Violette would set timers on his phone to remind his wife to take her medication. “His first thought every day was her,” his relative said.

The part-time bowling alley employee was a “hero” who was shot dead while trying to call for help.

Ms Asselin was bowling on her day off with her older sister Bobbi-Lynn Nichols when the shooting began.

The 53-year-old was trying to call 911 when she was shot and killed crossing the room, her sister told People.

Ms Nichols said: “We were just running, and I kept saying: ‘I want my sister out of there’.”

“And she called 911 and put herself in his way by trying to get help. She’s a hero. My sister is a hero.”

Ms Nichols said her sister was the “most kind, most honest, most giving person you would ever meet”.

“She would take her last penny and give it to you. She would raise money for people she didn’t even know.”

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, a truck driver, was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

Cornhole, a popular lawn game in North America, involves players or teams throwing fabric bean bags into the hole on a board to score points.

Ms Brooks said her brother loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his dog named M&M.

His sister said he was part of the “tight-knit” deaf community who gathered at the bar every Wednesday evening, the Daily Beast reported.

Peyton Brewer-Ross, 39, was playing in the cornhole tournament at Schemengees when he was killed, his brother Ralph Brewer told CNN.

His employer, Bath Iron Works, confirmed his death on social media.

“Peyton was a valuable part of our team...He was hired just five years ago and was making a positive impact on our company. He will be sorely missed.”

His brother said he loved playing cornhole and spending time with friends at the bar and grill.

He is survived by a two-year-old daughter Elle.

Arthur “Artie” Strout, 42 was killed during Wednesday’s mass shooting at Schemengees, his father has said.

Arthur Bernard told CNN affiliate WBZ that he had left his son at the bar 10 minutes before the shooting took place.

“The crazy part is just being with him just before it happened, minutes, I mean 10 minutes before it happened,” he said.

“I hadn’t driven very far before I got a phone call saying that there was a shooting there and I knew where he was in the place, 20 feet from the door.”

“It’s just a surreal feeling like it’s hard,” his brother Tyler Barnard told the outlet.

Mr Strout leaves behind five children.

Interpreter Joshua Seal was one of those gunned down at Schemengees on Wednesday night.

His wife Elizabeth confirmed his death on social media.

“He was the world’s BEST father to our four pups. He was always there for them, lending an eye or a hand and going to their sporting/extracurricular activities,” she said.

Mr Seal, a father of four, was deaf.

According to the Daily Beast, Nick Dionne, who was Mr Seal’s college roommate, wrote: “He was such a good man. I am so angry. This was NOT supposed to happen.”

Steve Vozzella was one of those killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill.

His brother Nick Vozzella confirmed his death to ABC News and said he was part of the gathering of the deaf community playing cornhole.

Bill Brackett, 48, was part of the deaf community gathered at Schemengees on Wednesday evening.

His death was confirmed by his father William Brackett, ABC News reported.

Bowling alley manager Tommy Conrad, 34, was one of the victims of the mass shooting.

His father, Timothy Conrad, confirmed his death to ABC News.

The 34-year-old is survived by his nine-year-old daughter, CNN reported.

