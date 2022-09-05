Youth center escapee remains on run

Sep. 5—WESTERNPORT — Authorities continued to search Monday for a 17-year-old escapee from the Backbone Mountain Youth Center.

Maryland State Police said three youths fled the Garrett County facility about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Two of the escapees were located several hours later in Westernport, police said.

The third youth, who was last seen on Kalbaugh Street in Westernport about 2:45 a.m. Monday, was wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, white shoes and carrying a black backpack or bag, police said.

If the youth is seen, citizens are asked to call Maryland State Police in Garrett County at 301-387-1101 or in Allegany County at 301-729-2101.