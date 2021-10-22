Youth Council rallies in support of NYS

Heather Alterisio, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

Oct. 22—NEWBURYPORT — Holding homemade signs and chanting, "Say 'yes' to NYS," more than 70 Newburyport Youth Services supporters rallied in Market Square on Thursday, calling on the city to urgently find the recreation center a home.

The rally, hosted by the Youth Council, followed news earlier this week that Youth Services would vacate the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. after a recent inspection determined the heating system could no longer be used.

Jack Ames, 12, an organizer of the rally, said he loves Youth Services because it provides youths with the opportunity to design their own programming.

The Youth Council, in particular, provides students in middle and high school with the opportunity to be leaders in the community.

Monty King, 11, added, "Kids can be heard," saying programs such as the Youth Council allow children and teens to have a voice in the city.

He described Youth Services as both a place to keep busy after school and "a great place to go for activities."

Ollie Egmont, the 6-year-old son of NYS Director Andi Egmont, said he enjoys that his mother runs the department, but overall, "It's really just a good place to be."

Drew Newman, 14, agreed.

"After school, it's a place to go," he said.

Signs at the rally read things like, "We need a new youth space," "Help us explore more" and "You can take the building, but you can't take the program."

Youth Services will shut down next week as staff members regroup to find a solution. Recreation and enrichment programs will be moved to satellite locations, but the major question is where the youth center for middle and high school students will go.

Andi Egmont and the mayor looked at a promising temporary site Tuesday and are working to set up a visit at another possible site as soon as possible.

Ideally, the city will find a temporary site that would work for a few years, at least until the next administration determines a permanent solution for Youth Services, Mayor Donna Holaday said this week.

Neither Jack nor Monty had a preference for where Youth Services ends up, saying they just want a home no matter what.

Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.

