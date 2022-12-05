Youth counselor sexually assaults girl in school classroom, California police say

A 27-year-old youth counselor faces multiple sexual assault charges involving an incident at a San Jose middle school, California police reported.

Silvio Yoc-Aguilar of San Jose worked as a counselor with the New Hope for Youth organization at Hubbard Middle School, city police said in a Monday, Dec. 5, news release.

A girl told police Nov. 28 that Yoc-Aguilar had “inappropriate sexual contact” with her in a classroom at the school, the release said.

Officers arrested him on a warrant the next day at his San Jose home, police said.

“Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust at the school,” police said in the release.

They ask anyone with information to call 408-537-1381 or email 3657@sanjoseca.gov or 4290@sanjoseca.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 408-947-7867.

