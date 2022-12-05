Youth counselor sexually assaults girl in school classroom, California police say

1
Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A 27-year-old youth counselor faces multiple sexual assault charges involving an incident at a San Jose middle school, California police reported.

Silvio Yoc-Aguilar of San Jose worked as a counselor with the New Hope for Youth organization at Hubbard Middle School, city police said in a Monday, Dec. 5, news release.

A girl told police Nov. 28 that Yoc-Aguilar had “inappropriate sexual contact” with her in a classroom at the school, the release said.

Officers arrested him on a warrant the next day at his San Jose home, police said.

“Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect’s position as a person of trust at the school,” police said in the release.

They ask anyone with information to call 408-537-1381 or email 3657@sanjoseca.gov or 4290@sanjoseca.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 408-947-7867.

Treatment center employee sexually abused teen girls in bathroom, Utah officials say

Serial-rape suspect used Instagram and Snapchat to meet women and girls, CA cops say

Man forces hiker to secluded area of trail and sexually assaults her, CA cops say

Recommended Stories