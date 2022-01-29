🌱 Youth EMS Training Program + Restaurants Push Through Weather

Happy National Croissant Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 42 Low: 22.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Raleigh and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in Raleigh:

Wake County Emergency Medical Services has around 65-70 positions needing to be filled, many EMT workers out due to sickness, and now administrators are turning to the EMS Cadet program to help fill in the gaps. The Wake County EMS Cadet program allows teens as young as 14 to ride along and train with ambulance crews. The Cadet program and the newly launched pre-apprenticeship program are giving youth the opportunity to get certified to become an EMT when they turn 18. (WRAL) Raleigh restaurants have been struggling with the winter weather forcing closures over the last few weekends. Some restaurants have been determined to stay open this weekend regardless of inclement weather. Jason Smith, owner of Cantina 18 says that January is always the hardest month, now they are determined to remain open to recoup some of the last few weekends losses. (CBS17) A bicyclist was seriously injured when a car collided with him on Yates Mill Pond Road. The crash occurred around 7:45pm on Friday night, and the driver did stay on the scene to cooperate with investigators. (CBS17, WRAL) The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh has many taking a closer look at the nation's infrastructure, including more than 1,400 bridges in North Carolina that are deemed "structurally deficient." According to NCDOT, out of the 18,877 bridges in North Carolina there are 1,460 bridges and over 3,116 miles of highway that are in poor condition. The label of "structurally deficient" doesn't mean the bridges and roadways are unsafe, but they are in need of more attention and maintenance. (abc11) This week, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 605 that would have moved the 2022 primary date to June 7. Governor Cooper had previously spoken against the bill and released a statement calling out lawmakers for undermining the voting process in "an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline." (WAVY)

Story continues

Today in Raleigh:

Umstead Hiking Group at William B. Umstead Park (10:00am-2:00pm)

Yoga at Compass Rose Brewery (11:00am-12:00pm)

Reading by Poets from the Wildacres Writers Workshop at Quail Ridge Books (2:00pm)

Wedding Dessert Showcase at The Pavilion at Carriage Farm (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Beginner's Lindy Hop Boot Camp at Raleigh Elks Lodge (3:00pm-6:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Croissant Day and I've probably shared it before, but I honestly can't speak highly enough about Layered Croissanterie. You can catch me there at least once a week to indulge in the insanely good croissants.

Check out some of these poems inspired by some if the incredible murals in Raleigh! (RaleighMag)

If you're looking for N95 masks , CBS17 has compiled a list of Triangle sites that have them available for free.

New research gives some insight into how COVID-19 spreads. See the details with abc11.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta's Charlotte, NC Hub (February 2)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (February 8)

Add your event

Loving the Raleigh Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at raleigh@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you tomorrow morning for your next update.

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch