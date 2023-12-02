Youth environmentalists support groups in lawsuit against DEQ and Northwestern
Youth environmentalists support groups in lawsuit against DEQ and Northwestern
Youth environmentalists support groups in lawsuit against DEQ and Northwestern
"A good majority of the public confused us as the original singers of the jingle," Boyz II Men tell Yahoo.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.
Meta is failing to stop vast networks of people using its platform to promote child abuse content, a new report in The Wall Street Journal says.
Forests are worth as much as $150 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, with much of the interest in them centering around carbon credits. “The hope is that improving data quality and cost-effective monitoring will help increase the value of a conserved or restored forest," writes Tim De Chant in our most recent survey of climate tech investors. In the first of a two-part series, M&A expert David Martin explains some of the unforeseen barriers that might prevent a merger from happening.
Apple has released security updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs to patch against two vulnerabilities, which the company says are being actively exploited to hack people. The technology giant rolled out new software updates, iOS and iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS 14.1.2, following a vulnerability disclosure by security researchers at Google's Threat Analysis Group, which investigates government-backed cyberattacks. In the updates rolled out Thursday, Apple said it fixed two vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps.
Russell Brand, Diddy, Cuba Gooding Jr., Axl Rose, Bill Cosby, Steven Tyler and Jamie Foxx are among the stars sued under the Adult Survivors At.
With volatility this low, the famous "Santa Claus Rally" may have already happened.
Days after a privacy complaint was lodged against Meta in the European Union over its latest controversial shift of legal basis claimed for processing people's data for ads, consumer groups across the region are filing their own complaints about what the tracking giant is up to. A coalition of almost 20 consumer protection organizations is united in the view that Meta's switch to railroading users into agreeing to being tracked and profiled so it can keep profiting from microtargeting them is "unfair" and "illegal" -- breaching EU consumer protection law "on several counts". Starting this month, EU users of Meta's social networks, Facebook and Instagram, are being offered the 'choice' of agreeing to being tracked and profiled by the behavioral ads business in order to continue/get free access to its products -- or else they must pay it a monthly subscription (of at least €9.99pm) for an ad-free version of its mainstream social networks.
It's that time of year again.
The former South Carolina governor has momentum on her side, but with Trump maintaining his runaway lead, does she have a shot at the GOP nomination?
The in-season tournament knockout round begins Monday.
MLB and Formula 1 join a long list of defendants that includes Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Shohei Ohtani.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.
Fearless Fund’s Strivers Grant Program was already in danger before Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights sued it in August, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. In June, just two months before the lawsuit was filed, the foundation arm of the fund held a company offsite in which it marked the Strivers Grant Program, sponsored by Mastercard, as being "at risk." The briefing document noted that Mastercard cut funding to the program after the organization initially made a five-year pledge to give money to Black founders.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
3M and Dupont get a legal victory as they defend against thousands of cases alleging chemicals used in household items like cookware and fabrics caused harm.
Free Radical Design, the re-formed studio that's working on a TimeSplitters reboot, could be shut down as soon as December 11, according to a report.
Meta has stopped selling the Elite Strap with Battery for the Quest 3, and it’s reportedly because of a firmware-related charging defect. The $130 accessory is currently unavailable from Meta and third-party retailers.
Need to cut down on your streaming service bill? This Black Friday you can save on Hulu, Paramount+ and more.