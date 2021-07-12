Youth facing multiple felonies after injuring Buffalo police officers

Jul. 11—A 16-year-old male from Buffalo involved in a June incident in which several Buffalo police officers were injured while responding to a report of a stolen car was arraigned last week before Youth Part Judge Kevin M. Carter on an indictment charging him with the following charges:

—One count of assault on a police officer (class "C" violent felony)

—Three counts of second-degree assault (class "D" felonies)

—One count of second-degree reckless endangerment

—One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

—One count of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

The incident occurred about 11:20 p.m. on June 7 in Buffalo when an officer observed a reported stolen vehicle at a gas station on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, located across the street from the Buffalo Police Northeast "E" District station. The vehicle had been reported stolen that morning from a residence in North Buffalo. When police officers approached the vehicle, the adolescent offender allegedly refused orders to exit and put the vehicle into reverse. One officer was subsequently hit by the open passenger side door of the vehicle.

The adolescent offender is also accused of attempting to evade arrest by fleeing from police in the stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, police said the youth swerved into a civilian car, which subsequently hit a police patrol vehicle.

The adolescent offender then ran from the vehicle after crashing into a parked car on Peach Street and Best Street. Two other officers were subsequently injured while apprehending the adolescent offender.

All of the officers were treated at ECMC for various injuries. The officer who was hit by the vehicle continues to recover from her injuries, which has prevented her from being able to return to work.

The adolescent offender, whose name will not be released due to his age, is scheduled to return on Thursday for further proceedings.

The adolescent offender remains held on $50,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $75,000 partially secured bond at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has filed a motion, requesting that the case against the adolescent offender not be transferred to Family Court due to extraordinary circumstances.

If convicted of all charges, the adolescent offender faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department for their work in this ongoing investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Danielle N. D'Abate and Assistant District Attorney Noha A. Elnakib of the Community Prosecution Unit.