Youth focus for Staffordshire Wildlife Trust's new project

A wildlife trust has appealed for young people who want to improve their local environment to join a new project.

The scheme will be led by youngsters and is aimed at making positive change in the area, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said.

Two drop-in events will be held in January to start the 18-month project.

"It can be isolating when you're trying to speak out about environmental issues," Alexis Johnson, from the trust, said.

"We want to bring young people who care about our environment together in a safe space to work together."

Learning, training and venues will be provided by the trust which received £24,725 for the scheme from two NHS charities.

