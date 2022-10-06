Youth football gear stolen by prowler in Lacey

Youth football gear, a playbook and other items were stolen from the car of a youth football coach in Lacey, according to the Lacey Police Department.

At about 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 5, the suspects stole a bag containing the items from the vehicle of a North Thurston High School football coach.

Two suspects were spotted in a white truck, with damage on the passenger side, two black wheels on the driver’s side, a black stripe on the hood and significantly tinted windows.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.