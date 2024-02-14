Youth inmates barricade, arm themselves at correctional facility: Sheriff

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several young inmates are accused of barricading and arming themselves, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were called about a possible riot at Stonewall Youth Development Center. About five youth inmates armed themselves with broken items and a pair of shackles, taking control of a pod.

Cabarrus County juvenile center employee arrested for strangulation

According to officials, law enforcement and the Facility Director continued to talk with the juveniles, and, about an hour after authorities were called, the inmates “voluntarily locked down” without issue.

The incident was resolved without any force or injury, officials report. This matter is not thought to be connected to the arrest of a staff member last week for strangling an inmate.

