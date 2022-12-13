Youth killed 16-year-old girlfriend in fit of jealous rage in Harlem, cops say

An 18-year-old who stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death did so in a fit of jealous rage after she received a call from another man, a police official said Tuesday.

Furious over the call, Zyaire Crumbley fatally slashed Saniyah Lawrence in the neck inside an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. near W. 136th St. on Sunday night, according to cops. It was not immediately clear when exactly Lawrence received the phone call.

Crumbley, accompanied by his mother and private attorney, turned himself in to the 32nd Precinct stationhouse in Harlem shortly after the slaying, a source said. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Police had been on the right track, knocking on the doors of Crumbley’s relatives while they searched for him, the source added.

“We were getting closer and closer. It was just a matter of time,” the source said.

Family members warned Crumbley that cops were closing in on him and persuaded him to turn himself in, the source said.

Crumbley, sporting a white surgical mask, an orange-and-teal jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers, did not say a word as cops walked him out of the 32nd Precinct stationhouse on Tuesday night.

“Why would you do that?” Lawrence’s grieving maternal grandmother, Denise Jackson, 51, previously told the Daily News. “Why would you just take her life?”