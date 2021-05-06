Youth leader at Giles Church where abduction occurred facing child pornography charges

Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
·1 min read

May 6—PEARISBURG, Va. — A Pearisburg man who was a youth leader at the same church in Giles County that was the scene of a child abduction Sunday is facing child pornography charges.

But Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Lilley Jr. said each case has "absolutely nothing to do with the other."

Justin Elliot Graves, 31, was a youth leader at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.

According to the Roanoke Times, Graves allegedly asked a boy at the church for a photo of his genitals in December 2020 and the requests continued until last week. That is when the boy spoke to investigators and Graves was arrested and had a bond hearing Wednesday, but no further details were available.

Graves is facing numerous child pornography charges, but Lilley said more information on the case has not been yet released and it is in the hands of the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

Lilley said it was an "odd coincidence" that the Graves case surfaced right after the abduction and the two are totally unrelated.

On Sunday morning, a Clifton Forge woman walked into the church's nursery and walked out with 2-year-old Noah Trout.

He was located on Monday in Nancy Fridley's Clifton Forge home, and was safe and unharmed.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 TikTok dishes you can totally make with popcorn

    Popcorn isn't just for movie night anymore! The post 5 TikTok dishes you can totally make with popcorn appeared first on In The Know.

  • Waiving Covid vaccine patents may be noble, but is it really the best solution?

    Leading health experts have conflicting views on whether it is the right move to strip pharmaceutical companies of the intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the decision by the US on Wednesday to waive its IP rights - calling it a “watershed moment” - some scientists warn the move could backfire. Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has pushed back against the global calls, warning it may not be the best way to actually improve vaccine access. In an interview this week Dr Fauci, the head of the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “agnostic” about the idea of waiving rights as it may not be “the fastest and most efficient way” of getting shots in arms. “If you take too long, people are going to die,” he told the Financial Times. “There are other ways to ramp up vaccine production around the world." With Covax, the WHO-led vaccine-sharing programme, struggling to gain momentum because of vaccine shortages, pleas have been growing to do something about what rights groups term “vaccine apartheid”.

  • NBA: Four more players tested positive for coronavirus in last week

    The NBA just had its worst week with coronavirus in two months.

  • Iowa police agencies face a recruitment crunch

    Metro law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit officers, department officials told Axios. What's happening: Some agencies across the state have chosen not to hire due to a lack of quality candidates, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy director Judy Bradshaw told Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.People are hesitant to join police ranks and are skeptical about the profession after last summer's racial justice protests and the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.In addition, a worker shortage exists in the current job market, and pandemic restrictions have canceled or greatly altered recruitment events.The state of play: The Des Moines Police Department closed the application process last week for a new class of recruits and got about 300 applicants, roughly 50% fewer than a year ago.The Polk County Sheriff typically gets a couple hundred applicants for deputy positions — but recently received just over 50.The big picture: It’s a widespread problem that has left hundreds of police vacancies in places like Philadelphia, Louisville, New York and Portland.Recruiting deficits add strain to existing forces and could increase costs through overtime or employee burnout, per the International Association of Chiefs of Police.A $10,000 police sign-on bonus was approved last month in Clovis, a California city about half the size of DSM.What's next: Polk County Sheriff officials have discussed sign-on bonus ideas but have not formalized any proposals, which would need approval from county supervisors, Lt. Ryan Evans told Jason.Training academy classes for the next group of DMPD officers starts this fall. Department officials are unsure if they will have enough qualified candidates who complete training to fill all the jobs.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards sold at bar lead to owner’s arrest, California officials say

    The bar owner could face charges for falsifying medical records, using a fake seal and identify theft.

  • A 7-foot-long, 240-pound sturgeon has been caught in Michigan. Scientists believe she's more than 100 years old.

    Three scientists with the US Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office found the fish in the Detroit River last month.

  • Mortal Kombat, review: a repellent example of Hollywood’s artistic bankruptcy

    Dir: Simon McQuoid. Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ludi Lin, Max Huang, Mehcad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Chin Lan. 15 cert, 110 mins “In Mortal Kombat,” warns Kung Lao (Max Huang), a warrior monk with an Oddjob-ish razor-rimmed hat, “talent will only get you so far.” That’s certainly one way of putting it. The largely unknown cast of this video-game adaptation seem like a nice bunch, but if the next Tom Hardy or Charlize Theron happens to be among them, you would struggle to pick them out on the basis of anything here. The first instalment in the Mortal Kombat beat ’em up series arrived in amusement arcades in 1992, and soon became celebrated for its charming “fatality” feature, which allowed players to murder their on-screen rivals in various ornately gruesome ways. The series always leaned into its B-movie roots: one character was inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme, another by the China O’Brien star Cynthia Rothrock, and many more by the heroes and villains of the forbidden-seeming Hong Kong action films only viewable in the West on bootleg VHS cassettes. But it was all so grottily derivative that, when converted back into actual flesh-and-blood cinema, everything about it seemed infantile and laughable: see 1995’s Mortal Kombat and its 1997 sequel for further evidence of that (or, better still, don’t). The new version is every bit as bad, and a lot more expensive. It centres on a new hero, Lewis Tan’s Cole Young, a mixed-martial-arts fighter whose dragon-shaped birthmark identifies him as one of Earth’s chosen warriors in an impending battle with the denizens of Outworld – “the most brutal and murderous of all the realms,” of all the lousy luck. His teammates include two former special-forces types, Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) and Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), plus a foul-mouthed Australian mercenary called Kano (Josh Lawson), whose main purpose is to puncture the script’s unbearable pomposity with even more unbearable humorous asides. The band descends on a desert temple where they train with Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), a Bruce Lee type who can summon fireballs with his fists – though “training” here boils down to fighting each other in every possible configuration. Then eventually the bad guys arrive, and they fight them instead. Occasionally a familiar face from Asian cinema – Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano – will drop by in the guise of an immortal ninja, growl something subtitled, and lob a lightning bolt or spear of ice into the fray.

  • 2 California students were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a police officer in Rome

    California natives Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for murder.

  • France sends patrol boats as tensions flare with UK on fish

    France dispatched two patrol boats Thursday as French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast gathered for a maritime protest off the English Channel island of Jersey, the flashpoint for the first major dispute between France and Britain over fishing rights in the wake of Brexit. The naval policing boats Athos and Themis were sent to keep watch on waters between France and Jersey, French maritime authorities for the English Channel and North Sea said. The deployment came after Britain on Wednesday directed two Royal Navy vessels, HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, to also patrol the waters around the island, a self-governing British Crown Dependency near the coast of northern France.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Disneyland's Snow White ride faces backlash over Prince Charming's kiss

    Following a SFGATE article, Disneyland's Snow White ride faces backlash over Prince Charming planting a "kiss without consent."

  • Biden launches a fiery defense of his tax hikes: 'This is about making the average multimillionaire pay just a fair share'

    At times shouting and at times whispering, Biden lit into corporate executives, saying he won't "deprive" any of second homes or private jet travel.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Video shows 2 boats colliding amid a standoff between the UK and France over Brexit fishing rights

    France and the UK are in dispute over fishing rights in the Channel, facing off near the island of Jersey.

  • Caitlyn Jenner brushed off accusations she betrayed the trans community over her comment about girls' sports teams

    Last week Jenner, 71, told TMZ she opposed transgender girls competing in girls' sports teams, saying it "just isn't fair."

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy 'changed his story' on the Capitol riot

    In a scathing op-ed article Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney described the continued GOP support of former President Donald Trump as "immensely harmful."

  • Call a convention to rewrite the US Constitution? Not so fast, Kansas Senate says

    Senate turns aside measure to provoke constitutional lawsuit

  • ‘What’s going on in Florida?’ Man who posed with doomed tiger shark tells his side

    Man holding shark in Florida river says he loves animals

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.