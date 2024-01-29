Youth Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative on display during Labor Secretary Julie Su's visit

As needs are changing in the labor market, Norwich was eager to show it's doing its part.

On Friday morning, U.S. Department of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su visited Norwich with U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney. After visiting Three Rivers Community College to discuss efforts to protect healthcare workers from violence, they visited Norwich Free Academy to learn more about the school’s participation in the Youth Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative and other efforts to get students into good-paying jobs after school.

“When I think about workforce development, I think about setting kids up for prosperity,” NFA Head of School Nathan Quesnel said.

NFA Head of School Nathan Quesnel talks with U.S. Rep Joe Courtney and U.S. Dept. of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su on Friday.

YMPI an alternative to college, military

For students who might not be taking a traditional college or military path, the YMPI is another option. The program provides both skills and direction for students’ lives, Director of Student Support Services Jess Vocatura said.

The YMPI program itself is in 18 high schools in eastern Connecticut. Students will work toward 150 hours of experience, learning curriculum based what’s needed by Electric Boat and other manufacturers in the area. Students completing this program can receive a certificate, and gain access to possible employment by local manufacturers, according to the Eastern Workforce Investment Board website.

The program’s impact could be seen almost immediately. One of the first students in the YMPI program at NFA when it started in 2018 was an individual who had little motivation to go to school. He was able to graduate the program, work at EB, and now has a house, wife and a child, Vocatura said.

“These are relationships that build on top of these experiences,” she said.

Will Walker is an NFA alum who benefited from the YMPI. Graduating in 2020, he then went to further classes at Grasso Tech, and made a connection which landed him a job at Collins & Jewell in Bozrah. Getting into the trades led him to a supportive company which encouraged him to get further education to improve his skills, he said.

NFA Seniors Mylissa Dent and Kiara Barrientos work on an assignment for their advanced manufacturing class during a visit from Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney Friday.

Su and Courtney also visited an advanced manufacturing classroom, where seniors had just started their work for the semester. Kiara Barrientos was spending the day with her classmates making a part. Barrientos had gone to two other high schools, and she had never seen “a program like this,” which keeps her interested in learning about the trades, she said.

“They really allow us to get hands-on,” Barrientos said.

Elijah Montgomery, another student in that class, is looking forward to working at EB someday, saying he loves electrical work, and college isn’t the right fit for him. If a student wants to consider the trades, Montgomery said they should.

“Just try it out,” he said “You can find your calling.”

Norwich Free Academy also offers programs for students for medical careers, including certified nursing assistant and EMT. The newest medical career pipeline for NFA students is certified nursing assistant and medical interpreter, as Norwich is a multi-lingual community. Alfredo Ramos was initially interested in becoming a certified nursing assistant, seeing it as a stepping stone to becoming a neurologist. He learned about this opportunity and he was excited, as Spanish was his first language, Ramos said.

NFA student Alfredo Ramos talks about his experience learning how to be a medical interpreter with Director of Student Support Services Jess Vocatura, U.S. Rep Joe Courtney and U.S. Dept. of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su on Friday.

“I love it,” he said. “I absolutely love it.”

As the federal government funds programs like the YMPI, Su likes to see when these things are working well together, she said.

“It’s about connecting you people to the jobs you want to do,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Su visits Norwich Free Academy, YMPI program