Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?

JOCELYN GECKER and DYLAN LOVAN
·8 min read

CECILIA, Ky. (AP) — For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an “emotional check-in.”

“It’s great to see you. How are you feeling?” chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired.

Depending on the answer, Leah, 9, gets advice from a cartoon avatar on managing her mood and a few more questions: Have you eaten breakfast? Are you hurt or sick? Is everything OK at home? Is someone at school being unkind? Today, Leah chooses “silly,” but says she struggled with sadness during online learning.

At Lakewood Elementary School, all 420 students will start their days the same way this year. The rural Kentucky school is one of thousands across the country using the technology to screen students’ state of mind and alert teachers to anyone struggling.

In some ways, this year's back-to-school season will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy: Most districts have lifted mask mandates, dropped COVID vaccine requirements and ended rules on social distancing and quarantines.

But many of the pandemic’s longer-lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Among them: the harmful effects of isolation and remote learning on children’s emotional well-being.

Student mental health reached crisis levels last year, and the pressure on schools to figure out solutions has never been greater. Districts across the country are using federal pandemic money to hire more mental health specialists, rolling out new coping tools and expanding curriculum that prioritizes emotional health.

Still, some parents don’t believe schools should be involved in mental health at all. So-called social-emotional learning, or SEL, has become the latest political flashpoint, with conservatives saying schools use it to promote progressive ideas about race, gender and sexuality, or that a focus on well-being takes attention from academics.

But at schools like Lakewood, educators say helping students manage emotions and stress will benefit them in the classroom and throughout life.

The school, in a farming community an hour’s drive south of Louisville, has used federal money to create “take-a-break” corners in each classroom. Students can rifle through a “self-regulation kit” with tips on deep breathing, squishy stress balls and acupuncture rings, said school counselor Shelly Kerr. The school plans to build a “Reset Room” this fall, part of an emerging national trend to create campus sanctuaries where students can go to decompress and speak with a counselor.

The online student screener Lakewood uses, called Closegap, helps teachers identify shy, quiet kids who might need to talk and would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Closegap founder Rachel Miller launched the online platform in 2019 with a few schools and saw interest explode after the pandemic hit. This year, she said, more than 3,600 U.S schools will be using the technology, which has free and premium versions.

“We are finally beginning to recognize that school is more than just teaching the kids reading, writing and arithmetic,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the national School Superintendents Association. Just as free lunch programs are based on the idea that a hungry child can’t learn, more and more schools are embracing the idea that a cluttered or troubled mind cannot focus on schoolwork, he said.

The pandemic magnified the fragility of mental health among American youth, who had been experiencing a rise in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts for years, experts say. A recent report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 44% of high school students said they experienced “ persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness ” during the pandemic, with girls and LGBTQ youth reporting the highest levels of poor mental health and suicide attempts.

If a silver lining exists, the pandemic raised awareness of the crisis and helped de-stigmatize talking about mental health, while also bringing attention to schools’ shortcomings in handling it. President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced over $500 million to expand mental health services in the country’s schools, adding to federal and state money that has poured into schools to cope with pandemic-era needs.

Still, many are skeptical schools’ responses are enough.

“All of these opportunities and resources are temporary,” said junior Claire Chi, who attends State College Area High School in central Pennsylvania. Last year, her school added emergency counseling and therapy dogs, among other supports, but most of that help lasted a day or two, Chi said. And that’s “not really a mental health investment for students.” This year, the school says it has added more counselors and plans mental health training for all 10th graders.

Some critics, including many conservative parents, don’t want to see mental health support in schools in the first place. Asra Nomani, a mom from Fairfax County, Virginia, says schools are using the mental health crisis as a “Trojan horse” to introduce liberal ideas about sexual and racial identity. She also worries schools lack the expertise to deal with student mental illness.

“Social-emotional well-being has become an excuse to intervene in the lives of children in the most intimate of ways that are both dangerous and irresponsible,” Nomani said, “because they’re in the hands of people who are not trained professionals.”

Despite the unprecedented funding, schools are having trouble hiring counselors, mirroring the shortages in other American industries.

Goshen Junior High School in northwest Indiana has been struggling to fill a vacancy of a counselor who left last year, when student anxiety and other behavioral problems were “off the charts,” said Jan Desmarais-Morse, one of two counselors left at the school, with caseloads of 500 students each.

“One person trying to meet the needs of 500 students?” said Desmarais-Morse said. “It’s impossible.”

The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 students per school counselor, which few states come close to meeting.

For the 2020-21 school year only two states — New Hampshire and Vermont — achieved that goal, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Some states face staggeringly high ratios: Arizona averages one counselor to 716 students; in Michigan, 1 to 638; and in Minnesota, 1 to 592.

Also in Indiana, the School City of Hammond won a grant to hire clinical therapists at all 17 of its schools but has not been able to fill most of the new jobs, said Superintendent Scott Miller. “Schools are stealing from other schools. There just aren’t enough workers to go around.” And despite more funding, school salaries can’t compete with private counseling practices, which are also overwhelmed and trying to hire more staff.

Another challenge for schools: identifying struggling children before they’re in emotional crisis. At the Houston Independent School District, one of the largest in the country with 277 schools and nearly 200,000 students, students are asked each morning to hold up fingers showing how they feel. One finger means a child is hurting deeply; five means she or he feels great.

“It’s identifying your brush fires early in the day,” said Sean Ricks, the district’s senior manager of crisis intervention.

Houston teachers now give mindfulness lessons, with ocean sounds played via YouTube, and a Chihuahua named Luci and a cockapoo named Omi have joined the district’s crisis team.

Grant-funding helped Houston build relaxation rooms, known as Thinkeries, at 10 schools last year, costing about $5,000 each. District data show campuses with Thinkeries, which sport bean bag chairs and warmly colored walls, saw a 62% decrease in calls to a crisis line last year, Ricks said. The district is building more this year.

But the rooms themselves are not a panacea. For the calming rooms to work, schools must teach students to recognize they feel angry or frustrated. Then they can use the space to decompress before their emotions erupt, said Kevin Dahill-Fuchel, executive director of Counseling in Schools, a nonprofit that helps schools bolster mental health services.

In the last days of summer vacation, a “Well Space” at University High School in Irvine, California, was getting finishing touches from an artist who painted a mural of a giant moon over mountains. Potted succulents, jute rugs, Buddha-like statuettes and a hanging egg chair brought an un-school-like feel. When school starts this week, the room is to be staffed full-time with a counselor or mental health specialist.

The goal is to normalize the idea of asking for help and give students a place to reset. “If they can re-center and refocus,” Blakely said, “they can then, after a short break, go back into their classrooms and be prepared for deeper learning.”

___

For more back-to-school coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/back-to-school

___

Gecker reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas; Arleigh Rodgers in Indianapolis and Brooke Schultz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, also contributed reporting. Data reporter Kavish Harjai contributed from Los Angeles.

Rodgers, Schultz and Harjai are corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Voices: Lisa Murkowski will survive while Liz Cheney falls. Why?

    Cheney has a staunchly conservative record, voting with Trump 93 per cent of the time; Murkowski, by contrast, crossed Trump far more times, sometimes controversially. What makes her so much safer?

  • Liz Cheney Lost Her Re-Election Battle. Can She Win Her Trump War?

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesIt didn’t take long after the polls closed in Wyoming for Rep. Liz Cheney to get what she may have wanted all along: political martyrdom at the hands of Donald Trump’s unforgiving Republican Party.But it’ll take longer to see if Cheney will get what she clearly wants next: to come back stronger than she was before.Unsurprisingly, in Tuesday’s primary election, Wyoming Republicans overwhelmingly voted to end Cheney’s career in the U.S. House and to replace her wit

  • Oil industry gears up to tap U.S. climate bill for carbon capture projects

    Tax credits in the $430 billion U.S. climate and tax bill set to be signed into law this week will kickstart carbon sequestration projects, say oil and gas proponents, offsetting startup costs for some of the anti-pollution initiatives. Carbon capture and storage hubs that take gases from chemical, power and gas producers and oil refineries have become the energy industry's preferred way to combat climate warming. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by lawmakers last week, provides a tax credit of up to $85 per ton for burying carbon dioxide produced by industrial activity, and up to $180 per ton for pulling carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.

  • How often should you water a succulent? The important steps to take care of your plant.

    Succulents are popular house plants and easy to maintain. They generally require water no more than once a week or two weeks depending on the season.

  • China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025

    China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday. "From 2022 to 2025, the central government plans to support local governments to carry out digital transformation pilots for small and medium-sized enterprises," the ministries said in a joint statement. In 2022 alone, the central government plans to support about 100 service platforms with incentives to speed up the digitalisation of firms.

  • UN Expert Finds Forced Labor Claims in China’s Xinjiang Credible

    (Bloomberg) -- A United Nations slavery expert has found claims of forced labor in Xinjiang to be “reasonable,” in one of the clearest critiques of China’s human rights practices from within the world body.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Sec

  • The 2022 Illinois State Fair becomes ground zero in the battle for election day voters

    With the November election less than seven weeks away, Democrat and GOP candidates are counting on close-to-home issues to swing voters their way.

  • Students, parents sound off on cell phone ban at Bullard High. ‘Taking away our voices’

    Students are questioning whether the ban is related to a racist photo taken in the Fresno high school’s weight room in May, despite denials from district leaders.

  • Kenya election 2022: Raila Odinga likely to go to court, as others celebrate

    Kenya held one of its most nail-biting, and controversial, elections since one-party rule ended.

  • Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

    Scott Morrison said Wednesday that giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis, as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves. The expectation early in the COVID-19 crisis was that as prime minister, he was responsible for everything — “every drop of rain, every strain of the virus, everything that occurred over that period of time,” Morrison said.

  • German leader condemns Abbas' '50 Holocausts' remark

    Germany's chancellor said Wednesday that he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks" made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin, accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement on Twitter came a day after Abbas refused to condemn a deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

  • Princess Diana’s Parents’ Divorce Had as Many Cheating Rumors as Her Marriage With Charles

    The war between Princess Diana's mother and father rivaled anything she experienced with Charles.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Alaska primary: Lisa Murkowski, Sarah Palin, other top candidates advance in new ranked-choice system

    Alaska primary: Lisa Murkowski, Sarah Palin, other top candidates advance in new ranked-choice system

  • FBI locates 121 missing kids, child trafficking victims in nationwide operation

    The FBI announced on Monday that it has located up to 121 missing children and child trafficking victims in a nationwide sting operation. In a news release, the agency said that its “Operation Cross Country” initiative helped locate more than 200 victims of human trafficking and related crimes during the first two weeks of this…

  • Priyanka Chopra posts new pics of her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie

    Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of a "perfect Sunday" she spent at home with her baby girl, Malti Marie.

  • Biden Is Still Climbing Out of His Afghanistan-Shaped Hole

    Americans don’t rank foreign policy as one of the top issues facing the country. So why is the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal still hovering over Biden?

  • Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

    “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,” it read in bold, above a photograph of the Iraqi actress waving onstage at an arts festival. The Economist article ran through possible explanations of the obesity gap of 10 percentage points between men and women in the Middle East, then cited Iraqis who see Taleb’s curves as the ideal of beauty. “Fat," a word now considered taboo in much of Western media, was repeated six times.

  • A ‘nightmare.’ Bellefonte man headed to state prison for years after abuse of newborn

    The 5-week-old was hospitalized in June 2021 for multiple injuries, including fractures and uncontrollable seizures.

  • Murkowski advances in Senate primary in Alaska, Palin in House race

    GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski will run for reelection in November, while Republican Sarah Palin advanced in the race for Alaska's only House seat.