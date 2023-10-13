Youth Open Mic event set for Oct. 20 at Headwaters

Oct. 12—BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts

will host a Youth Open Mic event featuring Gullywasher Duo at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Gullywasher Duo consists of singer-songwriters Chris Hudson on guitar and Sam Wright on banjo. The band has "been delighting audiences all over the region with its progressive take on folk and Americana music," a release said.

Poet and spoken word artist Mathew Jedlick will emcee for the event.

"I'm so honored to be hosting Headwaters' first Youth Open Mic night. We have so much amazing talent on the roster," Jedlick said in the release.

Participants may perform up to two songs, with spoken word pieces a maximum of three minutes long. Space is limited to 12 performers ages 17 or younger.

To register as a performer, contact Headwaters at

(218) 444-5606

or

info@headwatersmusicand arts.org.

Admission is free and lemonade and popcorn will be available.