Youth prison guard David Upshaw wanted to make a difference, but attack changed his life

David Upshaw made his way down the hall at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, pausing by every door to check on the boys locked inside.

“I’m here now,” he told them, announcing the start of his shift.

They were troubled kids, sent to juvenile prison for serious crimes like assault, rape and even homicide. And on this night, Oct. 18, 2022, they were agitated after spending long hours locked in their cells following a rash of fights at the Massillon facility.

Upshaw was working alone that night, but he wasn’t worried. The retired cop and Army veteran got along with most of the 20 teenagers on Bravo unit. They called him “Pops” and teased him about his well-groomed beard.

But when Upshaw stopped at Demetrice Taylor's door, he could tell something was off. They talked briefly, but Taylor, 19, mostly just stared at him before Upshaw turned away to finish his rounds.

That’s when Upshaw felt something smash into the back of his head.

[ Reporters with USA Today’s network of Ohio newspapers spent eight months investigating the state's juvenile justice system. Consider supporting their work with a subscription. ]

David Upshaw, a U.S. Army veteran and retired police officer, recalls the evening of Oct. 18, 2022. Less than half and hour after he started his shift at Indian River Juvenile Correction Facility Upshaw was brutally attacked.

Upshaw's attack was among 254 acts of violence committed against guards and other employees at Ohio's three juvenile prisons in 2022. Some suffered minor injuries – bruises and scratches – while others needed treatment in a hospital.

Sometimes, they returned to work, only to be assaulted again.

But for Upshaw, once would be enough. His injuries were so serious he never went back. He still suffers from vertigo and uses a walker to steady himself.

“It’s taken so much from us,” Upshaw’s wife, Patricia, said of her husband’s struggles since that night. “The responsibility falls on the state.”

The attack

The trouble on Bravo Unit began before Upshaw started his shift. Unrest among the kids was common, Upshaw said, and the tension seemed to worsen in the evening when guards locked the doors to their rooms before bed and they didn't have any structured activities.

Upshaw and his fellow guards did their best to keep them occupied. They came up with games or trivia, whatever they could think of, to keep the kids calm.

"Sometimes it worked," Upshaw said.

It didn’t work his last night on the job at Indian River. He knew violence always was a possibility, but he felt good about his relationship with most of the boys. And on that night, guards had already secured the doors for the evening. They were supposed to have been locked in their cells.

Taylor, though, had managed to rig the lock on his door.

After Upshaw turned his back, Taylor slipped out of his cell.

Nearly a year after a brutal attack by a youth jailed at Indian River Correctional Facility, David Upshaw needs a walker to aid him while walking. He suffers from vertigo which causes him to become unsteady on his feet.

Taylor snuck up on Upshaw and struck him from behind. He reeled from the blow and fell to the ground. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, Taylor struck him with his radio.

In video surveillance released by the state Department of Youth Services, the attack took only seconds.

Upshaw turned to see his attacker. Taylor was a big guy, similar in stature to Upshaw, but “pure muscle.”

"I see Demetrice's face in my mind," Upshaw said. "His hair – his braids – he was looking me dead in the face."

At the same time, he felt pain shooting through his neck and head. "I felt the pounding and the tugging,” he recalled. “The yelling and screaming."

Taylor took Upshaw’s keys and unlocked other cell doors. Several juveniles now were running free, wreaking havoc.

David Upshaw, an Army veteran and retired Lawrence Township police officer, continues to recover after a brutal attack last year while he was working at Indian River Correctional Facility. 'It’s taken so much from us,' Upshaw’s wife, Patricia, said of her husband’s struggles since that night. 'The responsibility falls on the state.'

The attack was quick and swift. The surveillance video shows Upshaw lying on the floor while Taylor strikes him two more times. Taylor can be seen above Upshaw. He then delivers three more punches before running down the dark hallway.

After laying on the floor a few more seconds, Upshaw makes his way down the hallway. He's unsteady. In just a few feet, he reaches a brightly lit common area in the Bravo Unit, where he leans on a high desk and holds his head.

He could hear everything going on around him, especially the yelling.

He isn't sure how much time passed before coworkers arrived to help because he kept slipping in and out of consciousness.

"All I remember is a few minutes later,” Upshaw said. “I was on the gurney going through the hallways with the lights going over me.”

It wasn't long before others began pouring into the Bravo Unit. Another surveillance video shows a person entering the dayroom. He doesn't pause to see Upshaw instead he quickly rushes down the hallway. More people arrive including a nurse, who places Upshaw in a chair.

Special Report: Ohio's juvenile justice system struggles with injuries, neglect

David Upshaw uses a walker to leave his house for dialysis treatments.

What went wrong?

Guards wear a "man down switch," a button that notifies the command center if the person wearing the button is no longer in an upright position. Upshaw said his button didn't work that night.

Often, he said, workers in the control room would turn off the alarms because they sounded so often. Anytime a guard bent down to tie a shoe or made certain movements, there was a chance the alarm would go off.

After his coworkers pulled him out of Bravo Unit, Upshaw said, officials at Indian River asked him to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

The nurse on duty refused to let him go on his own. She demanded an ambulance be called to transport Upshaw. At her urging, Massillon Fire Department was called.

As Upshaw lay in a hospital bed, his body began to shut down. He suffered a head injury, heart and kidney failure. His eye was swollen shut, and he had knots protruding from the side of his head.

He spent three weeks in the hospital. When he returned home, a nurse aided him. Physical and occupational therapists visited his home to begin his recovery.

A year later, Upshaw uses a walker to get around. He suffers from vertigo. He recently underwent eye surgery and spends four hours, three days a week undergoing dialysis. He had health problems prior to the attack, but nothing like this.

Unanswered questions about that night trouble Upshaw. He still has no idea why Taylor attacked him. Did a gang leader order the assault, or did something snap inside Taylor?

Whatever the reason, Upshaw believes Taylor's mental health played a part. It wouldn’t be unusual: Officials at the Department of Youth Services say between 68% and 72% of kids incarcerated in Ohio’s juvenile prisons receive mental health services.

But the two talked from time to time, and there was never any yelling or screaming at each other. Mostly, they joked around.

"It shocked me," Upshaw said of the attack.

A year later, David Upshaw uses a walker to get around. He takes daily walks with his wife, Patricia. He suffers from vertigo. He recently underwent eye surgery and spends four hours, three days a week undergoing dialysis.

The system is 'messed up'

Upshaw said he doesn't want to speak badly about the Department of Youth Services, but he said the system is “messed up.” He said it lacks structure, which, in turn, makes it hard to control the kids.

"Those kids have no fear," he said.

Union leaders representing guards at Indian River blame the lack of control on staffing. They say there simply aren’t enough staff to do the job.

In July, Indian River had 54 open jobs, or 18% of all positions. Across all three of the state’s juvenile prisons, the vacancy rate is 17%, or 147 positions.

On the night Taylor attacked Upshaw, the guard was working alone because of staff shortages. Two people typically are assigned to work the units together.

Sometimes, employees worked mandatory overtime that stretched their shifts to 16 hours straight.

Upshaw’s wife, Patricia, said the long hours left her husband exhausted. She said it also left him and the other guards vulnerable.

In the weeks before the attack on Upshaw, one Indian River employee was stabbed in the back of the head and ear with a pencil, another was kicked in the groin, two others were bitten and another suffered a broken jaw.

Less than a week after Taylor’s assault on Upshaw, a dozen teens barricaded themselves in the facility’s school after they grabbed a set of keys. Armed with makeshift weapons from the school’s shop classroom, the kids caused $265,000 in damage.

They live-streamed it all on Facebook, using a laptop they found in the school.

The incident ended when the state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction SWAT Team armed with pepper spray and zip ties stormed in. Afterward, Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast said youth prisons would provide body cameras and pepper spray to guards at the state's three youth prisons including Indian River, following the lead of state’s adult prison system.

Since then, state officials say, juvenile prisons have experienced a 36% reduction in assaults on employees in the first six months of 2023, compared to the last six months of 2022.

"Body-worn cameras have brought a higher level of transparency to our work and have been an effective tool in raising our level of professionalism and capturing the perspective of the staff," Ast said. "The body-worn cameras have also been helpful in capturing youth behaviors."

In the first five months of 2023, there were 44 assaults on staff at Indian River.

Patricia Upshaw, David Upshaw's wife of nearly 40 years, has been by her husband's side caring for him after a brutal attack left him near death last year. Patricia suffers from multiple sclerosis.

A man who could make a difference

Upshaw said he took the job at Indian River after retiring as a police officer because he thought he might be able to make a difference in the lives of some of the kids.

But his days as a guard are over. He and his wife are now trying to figure out what comes next.

His health problems make it hard to visit a museum, go to a movie at the local theater or take a trip to the grocery store.

Travel is out of the question, forcing them to miss out on family gatherings and to skip vacations they’d planned after David's retirement.

“He did his due diligence and showed up for work,” Patricia Upshaw said. “And now this is where we are."

Upshaw's recovery has included specialists and doctors, including a neurologist, optometrist, surgeons and a therapist to help with his post-traumatic stress.

With the help of an attorney, the family has fought to get worker's compensation to cover some of his medical care.

He can’t take care of Patricia, who has multiple sclerosis, and she struggles to care for him.

She’s grateful, though, her husband is still with her.

"He wants to be a provider and protector," she said. "He's very good-hearted and caring but he feels like he is unable to provide those things for us. He fails to understand – and we have to remind him – that you provide just being here."

The assault he endured a year ago still is a constant presence in their lives. If given a chance, Upshaw said, he’d ask Taylor what happened that night. Why did he attack him? Why did it go so far?

"If he can give me an honest, man-to-man answer, I can accept that. I don't hold anger," he said. "I'm more concerned that whatever he holds inside is going to destroy or kill him."

Reach Amy Knapp at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Brutal attack changes life for Ohio juvenile prison guard