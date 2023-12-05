Youth prison job vacancies persist, despite bonuses and pay bumps

Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast answers questions from lawmakers on the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee. An eight-month investigation by The Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and Akron Beacon Journal found Ohio's youth prisons are struggling with violent outbursts, serious injuries, inhumane treatment and staff shortages..

Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast doesn't sugarcoat it: working in the state's youth prisons is a tough job.

Workers are vilified by the media and policymakers. Gangs hold power. Safety is not guaranteed. Trauma is common. And success stories go unnoticed, Ast said.

The department is offering $5,000 signing bonuses and 20% of pay retention bonuses and widely advertising openings. Still, two in five behavioral health posts, nearly one in four guard jobs and almost one in five teacher positions remain open.

On Tuesday, Ast painted the grim picture to members of the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers that oversees state prisons. The vacancies hinder the department's ability to maintain security and deliver services to incarcerated children, she said.

Ast's testimony before the committee came following an eight-month investigation by The Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository found a system that is struggling with staff shortages, serious injuries and violent assaults.

Ast told the legislative committee that violence inside the youth prisons is unacceptable.

"Gangs thrive when staffing is low," Ast told state Rep. Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, who chairs the committee. "We got work to do in that area. And it's doesn't get lost on me how those groups thrive when supervision is lacking."

Ast, whom Gov. Mike DeWine appointed as director in December 2021, appeared before the committee to answer questions about how she plans to stabilize the system.

Following publication of the investigation, DeWine appointed a working group to examine the youth prison and local juvenile detention system in Ohio. The group, led by former Department of Youth Services director Tom Stickrath, met last week and has plans to meet through February. It'll focus on staffing problems, violence, behavioral health services and incarcerated youth populations.

State Rep. Adam Miller, D-Columbus, who served on the correctional committee, told Ast that now is "the defining moment of your leadership." He encouraged her to work with labor unions to solve problems and reach out to universities to supply student teachers for open positions.

After the committee meeting, Miller said he isn't sure that Stickrath and Ast running the task force is the right approach.

"The jury is really out as to whether the DeWine administration's approach of bringing somebody from the inside to fix a problem is going to work," he said.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio youth prisons struggle to hire guards, teachers, counselors