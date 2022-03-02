Youth Services Bureau proposes new programs to combat truancy, youth substance abuse

The Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County's facility includes spaces for youth services and the Binkley House Youth Shelter, which provides short-term emergency housing for youth aged 10 to 17.

Viki Thevenow, executive director of the Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County, has worked in or around the county's juvenile justice system for most of her life. One of the most prevalent problems she sees students face is staying in school.

Attending school can be difficult for many different reasons, she said. Some students may be living in neglectful or abusive homes. Others may have parents who work night shifts and sleep while their children are supposed to be getting ready for school. Sometimes, teenage students simply don’t want to go to school and ditch classes.

The Youth Services Bureau recently proposed a new truancy program that would help address this issue, in addition to other new programs addressing common issues such as youth substance abuse.

Located on Adams Street in Bloomington, the bureau has provided services to strengthen families and divert youth from the juvenile justice system since 1972, according to its website. The facility was updated and expanded right before the pandemic after the Monroe County Council approved spending up to $2.4 million for a building project in 2019. Now that the building has more space, there is more opportunity for expanded programs.

The Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County's facility is seen after it was expanded in 2019.

The bureau's staff has been working with other county officials, such as Monroe Circuit Court Judge Stephen Galvin and probation officers, to identify the biggest issues affecting children in the community, two of which were school attendance and substance abuse. Past programs have attempted to address truancy and youth substance abuse but often failed, said Thevenow.

“We’ve had so many programs come and go, and they never last,” she said. “And we’re just at a place now where we don’t have these services for kids.”

Social workers in schools work to prevent truancy, but keeping kids in school is more than a one-person job, Thevenow said.

She hopes the bureau’s new programs, which will be voluntary instead of court-ordered, will work better this time.

Truancy an issue at MCCSC and RBB

Thevenow said officials with the Monroe County Community School Corp. and the Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. have been begging for help with truancy for years.

Last school year, the MCCSC and R-BB reported their lowest attendance rates in more than a decade, which was largely attributed to the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the corporations' rates hovered around 95%, which is higher than the state's average.

Still, this means that in an average year, one in every 20 kids is not getting to school regularly.

Several programs that attempted to address school attendance did not work well. The county had a truancy court, where referred students reported weekly to Judge Galvin. A truancy termination program through Family Solutions, a social services organization in Bloomington, involved one woman trying to keep track of several students — sometimes, going to pick them up from their homes herself.

Thevenow, who has worked in Monroe County for nearly 50 years, once ran the “ding dong school,” where students who were suspended or expelled and on probation would come to the Monroe County Courthouse and learn together in a conference room.

“We’ve had all these things that should have worked but didn’t,” Thevenow said in an interview with The Herald-Times.

A key problem with many of the previous programs is they were compulsory, she said. Often, when the probation period ended, families would stop implementing the practices they learned to avoid truancy.

The Youth Services Bureau’s new truancy program, which will be voluntary, will involve case management tailored to each individual family and will run for as long as people are willing to stay involved.

Families involved in the bureau’s new program will be assigned a case manager, who will work with therapists and the schools’ social workers. Case managers also will work with families in the office and in the home to identify root problems and provide support.

The intensity of the program will depend on each family’s individual situation, Thevenow said.

“There are times when you have a family with three or four kids across two or three schools … and truancy is a problem for all the kids,” she said. “That would obviously be way more intense than just a teenager who doesn’t want to show up.”

Substance abuse is a constant concern

Substance abuse among youth has always been a problem and likely always will be, Thevenow said.

In Monroe County, sometimes the only option for families dealing with adolescent substance abuse is individual counseling, but it can sometimes take up to six months to get an initial appointment. For others, individual counseling doesn’t work as well as sessions that involve a group of peers, Thevenow said.

In the past, the bureau used intensive outpatient treatment where kids and their families would meet three times a week for several hours. That proved to be too time consuming for most, Thevenow said.

The bureau’s new voluntary program will have kids meet as a group for shorter time periods. This way, the program is more sustainable and hopefully will encourage families to stay involved and build trust with the bureau.

The program, called Seeking Safety, is already available for adults in Monroe County. It will be adjusted for adolescents.

County council to decide funding

Bureau representatives presented plans for the new programs at a Monroe County Council work session last week.

The Youth Services Bureau plans to return to the county council in April, seeking appropriations to pay five new staff members who will run the new programs. If approved, Thevenow said the bureau hopes to advertise the new positions by late April or early May, train the new staff and start programs by late summer or early fall. Adolescent substance abuse tends to increase over summer months, she said, and schools need to address truancy as soon in the school year as possible.

“For the truancy program, we want to start by August or September because schools can identify truancy pretty quickly,” she said. “Usually by October, they know which students are having attendance issues … so we want to grab them quickly and offer them this opportunity.”

The Youth Services Bureau of Monroe County is planning to add new programs to address issues such as adolescent substance abuse and truancy. The location expanded not long before the pandemic and has room for more services now.

The bureau also plans to implement other programs such as functional family therapy, a youth advisory council and a parenting program.

The new services could be funded from the special purpose component of local income taxes that is used for juvenile services, Assistant Chief Probation Officer Troy Hatfield told the county council last week. The estimated costs for year one would be $347,250 for salaries and benefits of the new staff members to run the programs and $170,900 for personnel startup costs.

There are sufficient funds to hire the new staff members and maintain the new programs at least through 2025 without raising the local tax income rate, Hatfield said. The current tax rate for the special purpose local income tax is 0.095%.

Nothing will be cut in order to afford the new programs, Thevenow said. Money in the fund has been slowly building over the years to the point where funding the new programs will be sustainable, she said.

"It's just really utilizing available funds that are limited for youth services," she said.

Louis Malone, Youth Services Bureau deputy director, said in an interview with The Herald-Times he hopes the new programs will help more families realize the bureau has services available for everyone, not just those who are already involved in the juvenile justice system.

“Coming to the Youth Services Bureau doesn’t mean there’s something wrong, it just means you want to work on something,” he said. “Reframing some of these services, as opposed to ‘You’re in trouble,’ which is what people feel if they have to go to court, to ‘Hey, let’s work on this,' it can be really helpful.”

