Youth sports doctor arrested again for alleged youth sex assaults

A doctor in Oakland County who was charged last month with criminal sexual conduct involving his treatment of a teenage hockey player faced additional charges Friday after four additional victims talked to detectives, police said.

Dr. Zvi Levran, a urologist with offices in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield, was arraigned Friday on 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct, adding to four counts he faced from his arrest in October, according to Farmington Hills police. In a news release, police said:

"In each instance, it is alleged that Dr. Levran, while performing medical examinations in his home office, sexually abused his patient. All of the patients advise that the examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey organizations." Levran's attorney, Joseph Lavigne, entered a not-guilty plea on his client's behalf, the release said. Lavigne did not respond to multiple messages left on Friday for him and his legal associate.

The new charges stem from investigations after four players saw media coverage about Levran last month and came to police. Levran's case adds to Michigan’s shocking toll of authority figures from youth sports being charged with criminal sexual conduct. In an earlier statement, Farmington Hills police said:

“Dr. Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. These charges are the result of a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old male, following a medical exam at the doctor’s home office in Farmington Hills on October 18, 2022. It was alleged that during the medical examination Dr. Levran sexually assaulted his patient,” the release said.

The new charges involve degrees of criminal sexual conduct: one count of 2nd degree, one count of 3rd degree, eight counts of 4th degree. In Michigan, 2nd-degree is defined as unwanted sexual touching to arouse the perpetrator of a minor or anyone over whom the perpetrator holds power or authority; 3rd-degree carries the same conditions but reaches sexual penetration; 4th-degree is less-serious sexual touching, again of a minor or someone over whom the perpetrator holds power. Punishments range as high as life in prison.

This week's charges against Levran add to the 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct filed last month: four of 3rd-degree and three of 4th-degree. After Levran's first arraignment, and again on Friday, police said he was ordered by judges to surrender his passport, have "no have contact with any victim," exhibit "no assaultive or threatening behavior," wear an electronic tether with a GPS locator function, stop treating patients at his home office and no longer treat patients without a supervisor present. According to the Oakland County Jail’s online roster of inmates, Dr. Levran was being held on Friday night at the jail in lieu of his needing to post bond of $1.25 million.

Police say anyone with information about similar incidents should contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

