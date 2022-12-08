Youth Summit on Gun Violence to be hosted at Springfield High School

The Springfield NAACP has partnered with Springfield City Schools to host a youth summit on gun violence.

This teen-led conversation is called “Your Voice Summit” and will cover the impact of gun violence and how to keep peace in the community.

>>1 shot, wounded in downtown Springfield, near Holiday in the City festivities

High school students across Clark County are highly encouraged to attend, and the summit is open to the public, according to a release from the Springfield City School District (SCSD.)

The summit will be held Thursday, December 8, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Pre-selected student panelists will speak to the audience about how gun violence is affecting the youth in Springfield.

“Unfortunately, our Wildcat Family has lost several students to gun violence,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “It never becomes less heartbreaking to hear about another young life cut short by a senseless act of violence. I hope that our students and our community take this opportunity seriously and step up to answer this call to action.”