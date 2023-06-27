Youth theater volunteer found with hard drive full of child porn, Texas officials say

A League City man recognized for his volunteer work with a youth theater program has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Texas officials.

David James Nolder, 50, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to court records filed June 14.

In December 2022, he was named a League City volunteer of the year, and is seen posing with the award in a city newsletter.

Nolder’s wife is the instructor for the League City Parks and Recreation Department’s youth theater program, The Daily News reported. He would often help build sets and assist with lighting and audio for the group’s stage productions.

His arrest came after deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found a hard drive containing hundreds of explicit images of young children, some as young as 8 years old, KTRK reported.

“Due to his recent arrest and charges against him, he will not be allowed on city property to assist his wife with the city’s youth theater program,” a League City spokesperson told the outlet.

Nolder’s attorney, Katy-Marie Lyles, declined to comment on the charges brought against him, but said “he is innocent until proven guilty and the process will move forward in the courtroom.”

