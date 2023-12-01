Youth United Way students allocate $5,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Nov. 30—United Way of Lake County's fall Youth United Way program recently concluded with the awarding of $5,000 in grants by students to local nonprofits.

The program also ran from February through April with a different set of participants, UWLC confirmed.

Typically, Youth United would be held during the early part of the year but will run in the fall moving forward.

The program is an annual youth-directed initiative run by UWLC's Emerging Leaders who work to instill positive behaviors among Lake County's youth to create tomorrow's leaders, officials noted.

Thirteen students, grades nine through 12, graduated from this year's class.

The students were from Harvey High School, Riverside High School and Willoughby South High School.

In addition to highlighting community needs, the program also focuses on available services while promoting "a sense of social responsibility and encouraging active participation in meeting those needs."

According to Emerging Leaders member Lindsay Defeo, owner of Leolo Hospitality, who led the program this year, "The experience (also) serves as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring young individuals to become advocates for community service and outreach."

Six three-hour program sessions were held beginning Sept. 13 through the students' graduation on Nov. 15.

The group's objective included teaching students to develop and nurture leadership skills through teamwork, problem-solving and concession.

During the program, students also visited local nonprofit agencies where they learned about the services they provide and the clients each serves.

Tours included UWLC agency partners Birthright, Forbes House, Lake County Free Clinic, Project Hope for the Homeless and Salvation Army.

Students also met with representatives from Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Crossroads Health, Lake County YMCA, Lake-Geauga Recovery Centers, Lifeline, Inc., NAMI Lake County and Torchlight Youth Mentoring Alliance.

"We are proud to offer a program that contributes to students' understanding of social issues, and we're even more proud of the students who chose to participate," said UWLC President and CEO Dione DeMitro. "It is our hope that this dynamic group walks away with a sense of responsibility and compassion that fosters their growth as individuals and potential community leaders."

On their final day of class, students awarded grants as part of the program's mission.

Ultimately, the group allocated funds to:

—Crossroads Health's Ohio Early Intervention program — $1,500

—Forbes House's Christmas Presents for Kids at the Shelter — $1,500

—NAMI Lake County's End the Silence" program — $2,000

For more information about UWLC and Youth United Way, call 440-352-3166 or visit www.uwlc.org/youth-united-way.