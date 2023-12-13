Youth worker abused 15-year-old taking classes at church, California officials say

A 62-year-old was convicted of lewd acts with a 15-year-old he met while the teen was taking classes at a church, California officials said.

Vidal Vargas Morales was also convicted of using his “position of trust and confidence to commit the offense,” according to a Dec. 12 news release by the Ventura County District Attorney.

In 2013, Morales met a teen who was taking classes while Morales worked as a youth coordinator for a church in Fillmore, officials said.

Between October 2013 and November 2013, Morales sent “inappropriate” texts to the teen and other verbal conversations, officials said.

In November 2013, Morales “grabbed and fondled” the teen, officials said.

During Morales’ trial, other victims testified with similar experiences, according to the district attorney.

“I am grateful to the victim for her courage in reporting the crime and testifying at trial,” Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern said in the release. “I am also thankful to the additional victims who testified about their experiences—dating back to 1999—demonstrating the defendant’s continued pattern of criminal conduct. While today’s verdict can never fully heal the damage done by the defendant to these victims, I am hopeful that this conviction will help in the continuing healing process and send a message to other offenders that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Morales is set to appear in court in January and is out of custody on $20,000 bail, officials said.

Fillmore is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

22-year-old woman molests minor after posing as student online, Florida cops say

Student finds convicted rapist sleeping under school piano, Oklahoma cops say

Lyft passenger gropes driver and performs ‘lewd acts’ in backseat, Georgia cops say