IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory®, the Southern California based supplement company, today introduced Immune+ Daily Wellness. This all-seasons immune product is designed to boost immunity and help strengthen resistance to stressors and environmental challenges. This powerful formula provides 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Zinc, plus a clinically supported dose of Wellmune® and Immune Assist® Organic Mushrooms.

Youtheory® Introduces Immune+ Daily Wellness to Improve the Body's Immune Response

"A strong immune system is integral to overall health and wellbeing," said Dr. Nick Bitz, Chief Scientific Officer. "Maintaining a strong immune system can be quite challenging in today's world of high stress, poor diet, insufficient sleep and environmental triggers. But it can be achieved through proper diet and lifestyle measures. In my opinion, beta glucan (which is the primary active ingredient in Immune+ Daily Wellness) is the single most effective nutrient for turning-on the immune system and strengthening the immune response."

Beta glucan is a powerful food compound that is found naturally in oats, seaweed, mushrooms and other superfoods. When consumed orally, beta glucan activates key immune cells in the body and helps increase resistance against immune challenges. Beta glucan is safe for everyday use and delivers proven results across a broad range of consumers – including children, athletes, older adults and individuals experiencing stress. For more information or to purchase youtheory Immune+, visit https://youtheory.com/.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. Our goal is to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Learn more at www.youtheory.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

