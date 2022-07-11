Youths arrested during Monroe Township breaking and entering; tied to retail frauds

Sheriff's squad car

Three juvenile male suspects apprehended while breaking into a Monroe Township business Friday night are also believed to have committed several retail frauds across Monroe County.

The boys range in age from 8 to 13 years old.

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation at a business in the 1000 block of S. Telegraph Rd., in Monroe Township, at 8:40 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, Deputy Austin Graham located two juvenile suspects in the parking lot, each attempting to drive off on separate dirt-bikes that were reportedly just stolen from the business. As the suspects were taken into custody, a third juvenile suspect was apprehended attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Toledo and was used by the suspects to ram the building's overhead bay doors to gain entry.

During the arrest, one suspect was reportedly found to have what appeared to be a pistol in his waistline. However, the pistol was later determined to be a CO2 BB gun. Additional investigation revealed that the suspects used the stolen vehicle to commit several retail frauds at businesses throughout Monroe County, including Cabela's, Walmart and Meijer. Stolen items were located in the vehicle linking them to the retail frauds.

The case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for authorization of charges and remains under investigation by Deputies Austin Graham, Zachary Blevins and Austin Harvey. If anyone has additional information, they are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Youths arrested during breaking and entering; tied to retail frauds