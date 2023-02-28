Youths charged in car break-ins at dealership

Feb. 27—HIGH POINT — Police arrested and charged three male youths for breaking into a car dealership last week in a case that involves an 11- and 12-year-old.

According to a press release on Monday, on Friday just before 3:25 a.m. High Point Police Department officers received a call about juveniles pulling on door handles at Carolina Hyundai in the 2400 block of N. Main Street. When officers arrived, several people ran from the scene.

During the investigation, officers determined the dealership had been burglarized and multiple key fobs had been stolen. Officers found three male teenagers in the woods near the business.

Police say that they found two other juveniles sitting in a stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in Winston-Salem.

Officers took all five juveniles into custody.

Three of the juveniles are currently facing charges, one who is 17 years old and two who are 16 years old. They are charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The other two juveniles who were taken into custody are 12 and 11. They are not currently facing charges, but the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, police said.