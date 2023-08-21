Youths suspected of breaking into vehicles apprehended after chase, crash

Aug. 21—Six Erie teens led police on an early-morning chase Sunday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles in Meadville's north end, according to city officials.

Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Stefanucci said the chase, which began after patrolling officers noticed suspicious activity in the Hailwood neighborhood, led police north through Saegertown and then west on Route 198. The teens crashed the Mercedes they were driving amid the series of "S"-curves near where Route 198 intersects with South Mead and Reservoir roads, according to Stefanucci.

The incident came after what Stefanucci called "a rash of thefts from motor vehicles" in the city.

"It was good police work by the guys to recognize something wasn't right," he said.

Patrolling officers spotted youths walking around the Hailwood/Edgewood neighborhood at the same time that a black Mercedes vehicle was circling nearby, according to Stefanucci. The kids who were on foot ran from the officers and jumped in the Mercedes, which then sped north at 6:28 a.m.

After crashing the vehicle in a ditch west of Saegertown at 6:34, the six teens allegedly fled on foot into a nearby field. Stefanucci said the Meadville Police Department K-9 unit and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter then joined in the search.

The six youths, ranging in age from 16 to 17 years old, were soon apprehended, according to Stefanucci, who declined to identify them because they are minors. All six reside in the city of Erie. Information regarding what items may have been taken from vehicles was not yet available.

Stefanucci said thefts from vehicles tend to occur in periodic cycles, but don't typically involve suspects driving from as far away as Erie.

The case remains under investigation and charges could be filed as soon as today, according to Stefanucci.

