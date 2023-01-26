Youths at Wayne County juvenile jail left mostly to educate themselves without teachers

Youths housed in Wayne County’s juvenile jail have largely been left to educate themselves for the past seven weeks because the charter school responsible for their education can’t send in teachers, the Free Press has learned.

The county relocated juveniles to a former adult jail in Hamtramck in late October but the school, Capstone Academy, is authorized to operate only at locations in Detroit. Since the move, with the teachers unable to provide in-person instruction, youths have been given packets of worksheets to do on their own, a county and a school official said.

An official with the county executive’s office said the move to the William Dickerson Detention Facility has created a safer environment for employees and improved conditions for juveniles. But parents and advocates criticized the recent lapse in schooling, saying it is making the situation worse for juveniles already struggling educationally and confined to their rooms the majority of the day.

The William Dickerson Detention Facility in Detroit sits on the border of Hamtramck and is photographed on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

“I think the school-to-prison pipeline is real and … I don’t think that it’s being done on purpose in this case, but I think that it is going to have an effect that we’re going to see somewhere in the near future on how these kids do,” said Esther Flowers, a juvenile defense attorney who represents youths in Wayne County.

“Any amount of time can hinder or push a kid back and, if they don’t have the proper support, may put them on a trajectory for failure.”

Wayne County juvenile jail abuses

Reactions

The schooling issue is the latest in a string of troubles at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. An ongoing Free Press investigation previously found complaints that youths were being kept in their rooms at the old facility downtown for days at a time and lacked daily showers and recreation because of staffing shortages. In September, county commissioners called for “drastic” and quick action to address the problems.

Relocating the youths to the Dickerson facility in the fall was seen as a solution to tackle safety concerns caused by understaffing and overcrowding.

County officials said they tried to resolve the charter school issues before the move, but don’t expect the process to be completed until January.

The move to Dickerson “was so emergent that it was important that we were able to move the children to ensure, you know, the safety of both our residents and our staff,” said county spokeswoman Tiffani Jackson. “The move was just able to happen faster than this procedural piece with the education.”

Robert Gavin, an attorney for the Capstone Academy school board, said its agreement to operate as a charter school is in partnership with the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He said the school’s teachers are restricted to working within the city of Detroit. With the move to Dickerson in the city of Hamtramck, the county and school worked to add Wayne RESA, the county’s intermediate school district, as a co-authorizer so the teachers can work in Hamtramck.

An official with Wayne RESA said the district agreed to co-authorize Capstone. DPSCD still needs to approve the agreement.

Gavin told the Free Press on Dec. 9 that he expected the DPSCD board to approve it in January but Thursday night a district official said that step isn’t needed.

“We are processing the paperwork and the board will not need to sign. The attorneys are reviewing a final document,” Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman for DPSCD, said Thursday in an email.

Because it has been unable to provide in-person teaching, Capstone, which has a $9,150 per-pupil foundation allowance based on spring and fall student counts, could be at risk of having to pay back state aid unless it makes up for lost instructional time, a state spokesman said.

“Packet-based learning does not count toward instructional time for the district, which means that if the district was depending on that time to meet the minimum instructional time requirements … then it needs to reschedule additional instructional time to avoid an adjustment to their state aid,” William DiSessa, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Education, said in an email.

Gavin said in an email that if Wayne RESA — which conducts audits of student enrollment and attendance at school districts — has “any findings or concerns, the Academy will of course take steps to address those concerns and ensure that our students get the education that they are entitled to in compliance with state law.”

In the meantime, while the school waits for the final approval from DPSCD, Capstone has been “trying to do as much remote instruction as we can,” Gavin said. When asked what that entailed, he said it was his understanding students were getting packets of work they did on their own.

“A lot of it is controlled by the county because we can’t actually go in there and give them the packets,” Gavin said.

The school, through Gavin, did not answer questions about the teaching it has provided at the juvenile jail, including the type of work packets youths have received.

Jackson, the county spokeswoman, said students are assessed and receive “individualized instructional packets tailored to their grade level functioning in math, language arts, science and social studies.” She said many youths at the juvenile jail “are far below age-appropriate grade level functioning.”

Jackson said Capstone teachers have been assigning grades for completed coursework.

Gavin said: “It’s the best we can do at the moment since we can’t physically send teachers in there.”

But the Free Press found even before youths were relocated to Dickerson there had been concerns from parents and attorneys about the educational services at the old facility in downtown Detroit.

Jackson said at that facility “teachers were regularly teaching in person,” but teaching in a classroom setting was a daily decision based on staffing.

Lynda McGhee, a defense attorney for juveniles with the Michigan Children’s Law Center, said there wasn’t much teaching happening prior to the move to Dickerson in late October. She said four of her young clients told her they hadn’t seen teachers since at least September and didn’t have anything to write with to complete the schoolwork packets they were given.

“The kids haven’t been in school all year,” McGhee said.

Several parents with children housed at Dickerson told the Free Press that their children said they were not being educated in Dickerson.

Shonita Carreker, of Detroit, said she is worried about the mental toll the confinement and lack of schooling is taking on her 17-year-old son. She said he told her recently that he is typically in his room for all but about 30 minutes a day.

He can take daily showers, which is an improvement from the old detention facility, where he first was housed in June. He’s also getting access to a therapist, she said. But she said she doesn’t see a major change with the move to Dickerson.

“I am going to think (Dickerson) is the same until they get these kids some type of curriculum in there or physical activity at least,” she said. “I’d feel better as a parent instead of my son just sitting there basically, like, mummified all day.”

Shonita Carreker, 44, of Detroit, looks over a letter she received from her son from jail. Carreker speaks to the Free Press on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 about her 17-year-old son who is at the Dickerson facility after being moved from the Wayne County juvenile jail due to conditions.

Carreker, who said she feels helpless, has visited with her son twice at Dickerson and sent him three packages of books through the mail, including a copy of the Bible, “The Coldest Winter Ever,” by Sister Souljah and “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

She wants to keep his spirits up and keep him occupied.

“I want him to be in some type of education,” she said. “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

County says conditions have improved

Deputy Wayne County Executive Assad Turfe said improving conditions at the Dickerson jail is still a “work in progress” but they have made significant strides that make this facility safer for staff and residents.

He said they’ve increased the number of employees by contracting with a company to provide temporary staff, while the county works to recruit more full-time employees. Assaults against staff have dropped, and there is more frequent visitation for parents. Turfe also said youths are getting out of their rooms a minimum of two hours a day and are receiving daily showers and recreation.

“Some days … it’s more than two hours,” Turfe said. “They bring them out in groups to, you know, come out in the housing unit, go out into the gym area, get some fresh air, play some basketball.”

Youths are out of their rooms more in part because of the different layout of Dickerson, Turfe said. The housing units hold more youths at the same time so staffers are working together monitoring juveniles. At the old juvenile detention facility in Detroit, one employee may have been supervising a group of youths alone.

“We could have staff working together closely,” Turfe said. “It’s always comfortable knowing that you have a partner that’s working with you on the housing unit.”

The Free Press previously reported that, at the old facility, there had been complaints that youths were being deprived of daily showers and recreation, and were locked in their rooms for long periods, sometimes days at a time. At the time, one advocate described the situation as “essentially solitary confinement.” The county later denied that juveniles were in their rooms for days or weeks at a time.

Turfe said the majority of the youths in the facility are accused of serious assaultive crimes and are sometimes rival gang members, complicating the process of releasing kids from their rooms.

Former staffers and Jackson, the county spokeswoman, have told the Free Press that in past years, before the current problems, juveniles regularly were let out for recreation, schooling and other activities. In normal times, youths in such facilities would typically get about 12 hours a day outside their cells, one national expert previously told the Free Press.

But because of staffing shortages and overcrowding, the juvenile detention facility has operated for months under relaxed staffing and lockdown rules with the state health department’s approval. That’s still the case at the Dickerson facility.

The licensing rules waiver says the facility will rotate youths out of their rooms for up to one hour at least once a day.

Though the county says it is now getting youths out of their rooms more often, Jason Smith, executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice, said it is still essentially solitary confinement to keep youths locked up most of the time.

“Moving from being in your room for … 24 hours a day to 23 to 22, it feels like we shouldn’t be patting ourselves on the back for that,” Smith said. “We need to get to the point where the environment is normalized. It’s back to the way that it was, you know, a year or two or so ago.”

McGhee said she’s seen the difficult mental toll on youths being kept in their rooms for long periods of time.

“They’re having mental health challenges. … They may have had some diagnosis before but this has definitely exacerbated it,” McGhee said.

“They are in solitary confinement, because that’s still what it is to me even if it’s 22 hours a day. They reserve that for the most (adult) hardened criminals.”

Shonita Carreker, 44, of Detroit, shows a collection of books she wants to send her son who is in jail. Carreker speaks to the Free Press on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 about her 17-year-old son who was at the Dickerson facility after being moved from the Wayne County juvenile jail due to conditions.

She said two of her clients, who spent months in the juvenile jail, had mental health breakdowns after being released from Dickerson. One had to be hospitalized for three days and another was charged with assaulting someone.

The staffing crisis is a complicated issue that affects the broader juvenile justice system, Smith said. Part of the solution is making sure employees feel valued and safe, he said.

Turfe said County Executive Warren Evans recently approved an emergency six-month contract for up to $1.84 million with a staffing agency to get more workers supervising youths. The contract employees, many retired law enforcement officers, are going through the same background checks and training as regular employees. The goal is to recruit those employees into full-time county jobs.

“That’s how we got to get creative to get, you know, more competitive in the workspace these days,” Turfe said.

Much of the overcrowding problem at the facility is out of their control, Turfe said. There still remains a statewide shortage of facilities that youths can go to once they have been sentenced to treatment by a judge.

More:Whitmer creates group to seek solutions to shortage of juvenile treatment beds

Of the 138 juveniles at Dickerson as of Monday, 65 were waiting for placement. County officials have said they can comfortably house 80 youths in the jail.

Some parents told the Free Press they had noticed improvements since the move to Dickerson.

Michelle Chambers has visited her 17-year-old son for the last three weeks at Dickerson and he told her conditions are improving. On her first visit, she noticed large rashes on his arm and saw his hair was falling out. He told her he didn’t have soap for a time but recently said that he has it now and she saw his rash had cleared up.

Other parents said their children in recent weeks talked of not having hygiene products, like soap, lotion and a toothbrush. Turfe said youths are given hygiene kits when they arrive and can ask for more products if they run out.

Chambers said she believes her son had been getting in trouble, including for fighting, because he had been locked in his room for long periods of time. Now he tells her he is able to get out of his room more often.

Another parent, Nicolo Harris, of Dearborn, said her 17-year-old son told her the Dickerson facility is “much better, it’s much cleaner” and that he has been able to get out of his room to socialize and shower. When he was at the old facility, she said he told her they were locked down all day and not allowed out for showers.

Turfe said the goal is to regain the county’s past status as a national model of a juvenile detention facility.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” Turfe said. “We may not be where we want to be now but we’re happy with the direction that we’re moving in. And through time it’s going to get better.”

McGhee, who visited some clients at Dickerson before Thanksgiving, said some things have improved with the move to Dickerson, including access to therapists, daily showers, calls home and visitation.

“The living conditions, OK, I see some progress,” she said, “but what school system could refrain from teaching kids for an entire semester and that would be OK?”

Parents concerned about lack of schooling

Chambers said her son told her he hasn’t seen a teacher since they moved to the Dickerson facility nearly two months ago.

The teen has been detained in Wayne County’s juvenile jail since February. He is waiting for a spot to open up in a treatment facility to begin a six-to-nine month sentence ordered by a judge, his mom said.

“It’s better but I am still worried (about his education),” Chambers said. “I don’t want him to be too far behind.”

Another mother, whose 17-year-old son has been at Dickerson for about a month, said he told her he has not been going to school while at the facility, but said he received a “word search” to complete.

“I don’t know what kind of word search. I don’t know, was it educational?” said the Detroit mother, who asked not to be named because she fears her son could face repercussions if she speaks out.

She said the lack of learning will have consequences for youths later in life.

“I just think that it’s wrong," she said. "It’s getting them ready to be nothing, actually ... like nobodies.”

Flowers, the defense attorney, said she toured the Dickerson facility before Thanksgiving. She said some of the packets of schoolwork youths have received were not appropriate for their educational level “and some of them are expected to do it without much help.”

She said she heard one English teacher has spent some time working with youths at Dickerson.

Flowers said that for youths who are taken to Dickerson, if schooling wasn’t already an issue, “it quickly becomes an issue. Because now they’re stagnant and they’re not getting anything until they’re either bonded out … or until their hearing comes and they’re sent to a placement, which there is a shortage of. So the education right now, it’s bad, for lack of better words.”

She said the detention facility was not supposed to serve as a long-term placement, but because of the lack of residential placement options, youths are staying at the juvenile jail longer.

“They’re not supposed to be there getting degrees and passing classes because they’re not supposed to be there that long,” Flowers said. “It was just kind of, keep them on track and now it’s becoming their main, primary source of education.”

