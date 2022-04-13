YouTube account linked to NYC subway shooting suspect includes video relating to mass shooter in Molson Coors rampage

A YouTube channel that features videos appearing to be from a suspect in the New York City subway shooting includes a video about the Molson Coors mass shooting in Milwaukee.

The New York Police Department quickly identified Frank R. James, 62, who is linked to an address in Milwaukee, as a person of interest in the New York subway shooting that left at least 29 injured Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, New York Mayor Eric Adams said James was now a suspect in the attack. James was not in custody as of early Wednesday.

Authorities released photos of James, including one apparently taken from a YouTube video, and are reviewing several social media pages including YouTube videos appearing to feature James, USA TODAY reported. The videos include bigoted ramblings, rants and some threats of violence.

In a video uploaded Feb. 27, 2020 on that YouTube channel, a male narrator discusses the Molson Coors shooting which had occurred one day earlier. Anthony Ferrill, a Molson Coors electrician, fatally shot five co-workers and killed himself in one of Wisconsin’s worst mass shootings.

The man speaking in the video said the shooting happened “in my town” at the brewery plant and talked over images of Ferrill and the plant. He also paused to play news coverage of the shooting and later said he related to some of Ferrill's workplace experiences.

"What the news report did not say and what for some reason they're very reluctant to say and the police chief did not mention it …they did not mention this very important factoid and that is that Anthony Ferrill is Black,” the man said.

In the days after the shooting, former brewery workers came forward to describe a hostile, racist environment at the plant, leading to speculation that was the shooter’s motive. The man in the YouTube video showed those former employees’ accounts.

"There you have it. There it is. I alluded to that and I had a feeling but I didn’t want to say it,” the man said.

Ferrill had experienced racism on the job. A noose was put on or in his locker years earlier, prompting a company investigation, and coworkers said he had been called racial slurs by other employees.

But some of the information circulating after the shooting and repeated by the YouTuber — that Ferrill had filed a discrimination lawsuit or had been fired the day of the shooting — was false.

Hundreds of pages of police records released months after the shooting made it clear that Ferrill’s co-workers, even one who also reported racist acts to the company, did not think racism and discrimination prompted the shooting. Those interviewed, including family members, described Ferrill as someone who had grown increasingly paranoid over the past two years, the reports showed.

The man in the YouTube video said he related to Ferrill’s experience, saying he used to wake up at 2 a.m. to ride more than three hours to get to his job. His white coworkers, he said, “had no regard for that whatsoever” and saw him as an “(n-word) they wanted to (expletive) attack.”

The man said he had worked as a machinist at the time, though it is unclear where.

"You see the situation I've been talking about again, for how many (expletive) years I've been talking about this situation with work and what I went through on my jobs, and now we have a Black dude that did the, you know, ultimate whatever, you know, and you're going to see more of it, not less,” he said.

“You're going to see more,” he added. “It's not going to get better, it's going to get worse, as well it should."

DISASTER DISTRESS HELPLINE:1-800-985-5990 provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the shootings

