YouTube blocks Rudy Giuliani from earning ad dollars after he repeatedly pushed election misinformation

Tyler Sonnemaker
rudy giuliani covid
Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

YouTube has temporarily blocked Rudy Giuliani from earning money on his videos after he repeatedly violated its policies against spreading election misinformation, the company said Tuesday.

YouTube said it suspended Giuliani from its YouTube Partner Program, which gives the platform's more popular creators some of the revenue generated by ads on their videos, as well as more extensive resources and customer support.

Giuliani can appeal the ruling after 30 days, the company said.

The move comes after former President Donald Trump's personal attorney spent months pushing baseless and debunked conspiracies about widespread election fraud both on his YouTube channel and elsewhere.

Giuliani now faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over one of his claims. The company filed the suit against him this week after Giuliani spread a conspiracy theory that Dominion rigged the election.

Read more: 15 YouTube stars break down how much they get paid per month for their videos

From Trump to Steve Bannon, YouTube has taken action against a variety of high-profile political figures in recent weeks as it cracks down on election misinformation following the attacks on the US Capitol.

Other social media platforms have also taken significant enforcement actions following the attempted insurrection, which left five dead and dozens injured.

Facebook and Twitter both suspended Trump's account indefinitely. Snap and Twitch took similar actions, while Reddit shut down one of its most popular Trump-related forums.

Read the original article on Business Insider

