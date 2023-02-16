YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

5
·1 min read

(Reuters) -YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role at the tech giant that started in her garage nearly 25 years ago, she said in a personal update on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.

Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan.

The change of guard comes as YouTube's advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook's Reels, and streaming services like Netflix.

One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects", and plans to take on an advisory role at Alphabet.

She was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.

Mohan, a Stanford graduate, joined Google in 2008 and is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.

He previously spent nearly six years at DoubleClick, a company Google acquired in 2007, and later served for about eight years as senior vice president of display and video advertising at Google.

Alphabet shares were barely changed for the day, down less than 1% after the news.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Know Why You're Seeing Those Facebook Ads?

    One simple update to Facebook may be the closest Meta has ever gotten to giving users a quick and relatively simple way of accessing the metrics it uses to hit them with targeted ads.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT Powered Bing Scores Win With User Engagement; Falters With Current Data

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) shared its preliminary findings after a week of testing new artificial intelligence additions to its Bing search engine. It tested the AI additions to its search engine with a select set of people in over 169 countries to get real-world feedback. The feedback on the answers generated by the new Bing has been primarily positive, with 71% of you giving the AI-powered answers a "thumbs up." Also Read: Baidu's ChatGPT Attract Partners Ranging From State Media To Shaolin

  • Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings

    A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man's girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after he had killed one man and wounded another with a sword. Manfredonia already had pleaded guilty to murder and other charges earlier this month in the sword attack.

  • 10 Ways To Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

    Cost-of-living expenses are the must-haves: the recurring monthly costs that command a big percentage of your overall budget, such as housing, food, transportation and utilities. And sometimes those...

  • David Ortiz Lists Miami Mansion for $12.5 Million

    Ortiz told Mansion Global that he decided to sell his home because his children were already grown and out of the house

  • The Real Estate Market Is In The Freezer, But Billionaire Grant Cardone Says Investors Will 'Save The Day'

    Economists have been calling for a housing crash for several months. Some even predicted that home prices would fall by as much as 30% in 2023. While these claims are understandable considering that rising mortgage rates have priced many would-be buyers out of the market, it appears that a different scenario is beginning to play out. Best-selling author and real estate fund manager Grant Cardone agrees that the housing market is in trouble, but points out that investors will create enough demand

  • Cisco forecast raise allays tech spending fears, lifts shares

    (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and delivered strong second-quarter results, indicating that spending on network infrastructure was staying resilient in the face of an economic slowdown. The maker of routers and other products that run computer networks and the internet said customers were keeping investments steady in systems related to cloud, artificial intelligence and tools for hybrid work. "Cisco is better positioned today than at any time since I became CEO almost eight years ago," Chuck Robbins said in a post-earnings analyst call.

  • Fed's Mester saw 'compelling' case for 0.50% rate hike this month

    Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Thursday there was a "compelling" case earlier this month for the central bank to be more aggressive in raising interest rates as inflation remains stubbornly high.

  • Activision Blizzard is joining the rush of tech firms demanding employees come back to the office

    Activision Blizzard will ask workers to be in the office three days a week—for some, as early as April.

  • Philadelphia Fed manufacturing gauge plunges unexpectedly

    The median estimate in a Reuters survey of economists was for -7.4, and the reading was more than twice as weak as the lowest estimate in the poll. Meanwhile, the survey's two measures of prices, those paid by producers and those they charge their customers - both closely watched inflation indicators - showed margins were slimming. The prices paid index edged up to 26.5 from 24.5 to mark its first increase since April 2022, while the prices received index fell by 50% to 14.9, the lowest reading since February 2021.

  • Rail company bailed on meeting about the toxic Ohio train derailment, saying it was worried its workers would get beat up

    Hundreds of concerned residents of East Palestine, Ohio, attended a meeting to demand answers from Norfolk Southern, but the company didn't show.

  • Microsoft just became the hottest name in AI, but Google, NVIDIA, IBM and other rivals are turning up the heat

    Microsoft (MSFT) With its recent investment in OpenAI, best known for its chatbot ChatGPT3 that is taking the world by storm, Microsoft has shown its commitment to leading the age of artificial intelligence. With all the headlines about Microsoft’s rapid ascent in AI, it isn’t a surprise that investors are excited about its prospects. With Microsoft’s Bing sitting at around 7% of the search market, Microsoft shared with investors recently that it estimated an additional $2 billion a year in revenue per 1% gain in market share.

  • Bitcoin Primed to Rally to $56K as Nasdaq Breaks Out of Bull Flag, Chart Analyst Says

    Analyst, who correctly predicted the late 2020 bull run, said 2023 could be a surprisingly good year for both crypto and equities.

  • Haley calls for generational change when asked about differences with Trump

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) called for generational changes when asked what differentiates her from former President Trump as she kickstarted her presidential run this week. In an appearance on Wednesday on Fox News, Haley was asked by Sean Hannity where she and Trump hold differences on issues. “Look at everything that’s wrong…

  • Secretary Buttigieg: EV technology is not driver replacement technology

    President Biden is taking steps toward his goal of reaching 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 after announcing a deal with Tesla (TSLA) to allow other rival vehicle owners such as Rivian (RIVN) or Ford (F) to access its charging stations. While the Biden Administration pushes for further adoption of electric vehicles, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Yahoo Finance that current EV technology is not driver replacement technology. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss Tesla and the future of autonomous driving. Key Video Takeaways: 0:10: EV technology is not driver replacement technology 0:35: We are a long way off from completely automated vehicles 1:00: There is enormous safety potential&nbsp;

  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down

    Wojcicki, who took over as YouTube CEO in 2014, is starting "a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."

  • Boston Beer Company stock tumbles on earnings loss, hard seltzer revamp

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith discusses the decline in stock for The Boston Beer Company amid wider-than-expected fourth-quarter losses.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today. Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 4 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    Warren Buffett has stated in the past that he doesn't like to sit on a mountain of cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F and 13G filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. Buffett's biggest purchase in Q4 was adding to Berkshire's stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).