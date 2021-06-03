YouTube Challenge Eater Kicked Out of Colorado Restaurant, Accused of Being a 'Scammer'

Raina Huang, a YouTuber famous for traveling across the country and taking on food challenges, was kicked out of a restaurant in Aurora, Colo., after she was accused of being a scammer.



What happened: Huang went to StevO’s Pizza n Ribs on Sunday to do the OMG 28” pizza challenge, where contestants must finish the pizza in one hour without breaks for $100, according to Denver7.



Partial surveillance footage shows the owner, Steve Wieand, asking Huang if she’s a professional eater when the YouTuber asked for the challenge.

Huang told the owner she had done several challenges in the past, which she uploads videos of to her YouTube channel.

The video of the confrontation was not released. However, Huang posted a separate video where she accused the owner of calling her “explicit names” and kicking her out of the restaurant.

Reports say there are no rules or regulations in the restaurant or online that prohibits certain people from taking the challenge.

Huang decided to share her story to show people her unfair treatment.



The aftermath: Stephanie Wieand, the owner’s daughter, spoke to the news network and said she witnessed the confrontation.



Stephanie said she doesn’t "condone" her father’s behavior. She also apologized to Huang for what happened, saying her father "definitely feels bad."

Many people allegedly started calling the restaurant and hanging up and accusing the Wieands of being racists after Huang posted her video online. Over 50 people also put up negative reviews for StevO’s Pizza n Ribs on Yelp, prompting the website to turn off and monitor its review section.

Stephanie said she is also facing backlash from the incident and had to log out of TikTok after people started bullying and harassing her online.

She said her father believed Huang "lied about her experience with food challenges."



Other details: Although she already won 465 food challenges, Huang still doesn’t consider herself a professional eater, explaining she’s not “part of the professional eating league."



Story continues

She describes her YouTube channel as her version of "Man v. Food."

In an Instagram story, Huang shared she was going to "move forward" and continue doing her food challenges, according to Newsweek.



Featured Image via Denver7

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

South Korean Olympic Skater Banned for Depantsing Fellow Athlete Moves to China to Compete

Facebook Profits From 'Kung Flu' Ads, Report Shows

Ninja Museum in Japan Broken into at Night, Gets Over $9,000 Stolen

Teen Charged With Murder For Shooting Stepfather at Birthday Celebration in Houston