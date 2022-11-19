YouTube chemistry professor Sir Martyn Poliakoff honoured

Sir Martyn says he feels delighted with the honour

A chemistry professor and star of a hit YouTube science series has been made a freeman of his borough.

Sir Martyn Poliakoff, who has worked at the University of Nottingham for 43 years, has garnered millions of views on social media with his videos on elements and the periodic table.

Broxtowe Borough Council said he had been recognised for his involvement in several community projects.

Sir Martyn said he felt delighted to receive the honour.

'Truly deserved'

The Periodic Table of Videos, in which Sir Martyn documents each of the 118 chemical elements, first appeared on YouTube in 2008.

His videos now have more than 1.5 million subscribers.

The scientist was knighted for services to chemistry in 2014 and has now been admitted as a new Freeman of the Borough of Broxtowe.

The council said Sir Martyn has also been an "involved and passionate" member of his community.

He has been a member of Beeston District Civic Society for more than 40 years and has led community conversations about the future of the town, in particular its sustainability.

He is also an active member in Greening Beeston, a group of residents working to fight climate change.

He said: "As a long-time resident of Broxtowe, I feel honoured and delighted to be recognized by my local community.

"I hope this honour will help me to contribute towards making Beeston an even better place for everyone to live, even in these challenging times."

The titles of Honorary Alderman, Freeman and Freedom of Entry are the highest honours the council can give.

Mayor of Broxtowe David Grindell said: "Broxtowe is very lucky to have such an individual as Sir Martyn living in our borough and being so actively involved in securing its future.

"This honour is truly deserved."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.