On YouTube and in court, mother fights accident ruling in woman’s death

Four years ago, a Largo woman died from injuries she received when she was run over while buckling her 3-year-old son into the back seat of a vehicle during a custody exchange.

Her death was ruled an accident. The Land Rover, with her ex-boyfriend at the wheel, lunged forward on its own and hit something, he told investigators. He was allowed to drive away from the scene with the boy in tow.

But the woman’s mother can’t move on.

At first, she recorded and posted on YouTube a series of video diaries about her struggles to comprehend the death of her daughter, 24-year-old Khadijah Wood. Now, her videos document a legal campaign. Acting as her own attorney, she has filed six lawsuits against police, prosecutors and others, claiming the death investigation was botched and that she was never consulted about the unborn child her daughter was carrying.

“My kids want me to move on,” the mother, 58-year-old Belinda Wood of Virginia, told the Tampa Bay Times. “They want their mom back. I told them that once I figured out what happened to their sister, I would put all this stuff away. But you just need to know what happened so you can move on with your life, you know?”

The Largo Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office investigated the death. No criminal charges or traffic citations were filed against the ex-boyfriend, Justin Brandes, who was 26 at the time. Brandes now has full custody of son Julian. He did not respond to messages seeking comment left during the past two weeks by phone, email and social media.

Court documents, hospital records and police reports tell the story of what happened Dec. 16, 2017, when Khadijah Wood was fatally injured.

Wood and Brandes moved to Florida from Virginia. They ended their sometimes tumultuous relationship here and shared custody of son Julian.

Around 7:30 that night, Brandes pulled into the parking lot of Sandy Lane Apartments on Belcher Road in Largo and sat idling in a black Land Rover while Wood readied their son for the exchange.

Wood was standing outside the SUV buckling Julian into his car seat when the vehicle suddenly accelerated, Brandes told investigators. He felt the vehicle “roll over something” and, looking back, saw it was Wood’s head.

She was alive but unresponsive when first responders arrived and took her to Bayfront Medical Center. Investigators called her mother in Dumfries, Va., and an aunt and uncle in Florida rushed to the hospital until the mother could join them the next day.

In her lawsuits, Belinda Wood said doctors told her surgery was successful and her daughter was placed on a feeding tube. They didn’t tell her that the woman was in the early stages of pregnancy or that they planned to abort the 8-week-old fetus, the lawsuits said.

But Khadijah Wood’s condition deteriorated. Five days after she was run over, she was declared brain dead. The hospital and Tampa-based organ and tissue bank LifeLink harvested her heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and liver, according to the lawsuits. Belinda Wood called this an illegal search and seizure.

Brandes was allowed to drive away from the apartment parking lot the night Khadijah Wood was injured without taking a drug or alcohol test, the lawsuits said.

Investigators also ignored evidence showing a history of abuse between Brandes and her daughter, the lawsuits said, and instead “relied upon the testimony of Justin Brandes to narrate the investigation and considered such to be reliable due to the color of his skin (white) and the victim’s skin being black.”

“If a Black Man dragged and ran over a pregnant black woman with a truck and caused their deaths, indeed, the investigation and outcome for the plaintiff would have been different,” Wood wrote in the lawsuits.

Court records from Prince William County, Va., near Washington, D.C., show Brandes was arrested in December 2014 and sentenced to six months for biting and hitting Khadijah Wood in the stomach while she was pregnant with their son, for violating probation and for being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm.

In October 2018, Belinda Wood filed suit against Brandes and the owner of the Land Rover, seeking a jury trial on her allegations of negligent operation of a vehicle and “dangerous instrumentality” against Brandes. A year later, she withdrew the legal action and the following month, filed suit against Bayfront Medical Center seeking damages for medical malpractice and general negligence.

In its response, the hospital said the lawsuit failed to comply with the technical requirements of medical malpractice law because it was “devoid of any facts that the alleged negligence of Bayfront caused or contributed to Ms. Wood’s death.”

In January, a judge denied the hospital’s request to dismiss the suit after its lawyers missed the hearing.

Despite arguments from those she has sued that Wood’s claims are “not a model of clarity,” one surviving lawsuit continues to work its way through federal court.

Without guidance from an attorney, the lawsuits she filed have pinged between state and federal court. In its most recent form, sent to a federal judge Jan. 7, the lawsuit names as defendants the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office and two of its prosecutors, the Pasco-Pinellas Medical Examiner’s Office and two of its investigators, the Largo Police Department and three of its detectives, and LifeLink Foundation Inc.

Belinda Wood posted her first video diary entry in spring of 2019, about 15 months after her daughter’s death.

The 15-minute clip shows the grieving mother talking about her daughter while she carefully arranges fresh flowers from Trader Joe’s in three vases as a memorial. She tells whoever may be listening that she keeps the flowers fresh at all times “because I don’t have any closure yet.”

Last August, in the throes of her legal fight, she uploaded another video. She wanted to prove to her children that she was finally taking their advice. One by one, she took down and tucked into a box the banners, sympathy cards, court records and photographs that served as reminders of her daughter’s death.

“You guys will also notice I’m not buying all those flowers no more,” she says to the camera. “I don’t need to.”